The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has approved a preliminary budget for the next fiscal year with a $1.2 million deficit.
In fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, total revenue is expected be around $541.6 million and total expenditures $548.6 million. About $5.8 million of the spending is considered one-time strategic investment, bringing the expected deficit to $1.2 million.
The unassigned fund balance is expected to be approximately $52 million, or 9.5% of total expenditures.
The board signed off on the preliminary budget in late June.
Overall revenue is set to increase by around $16 million.
State aid revenue is set to increase by $12.8 million. Just over $8 million of that is in general education aid, which includes an increase on the funding formula, an anticipated growth of 415 adjusted pupil units and pension adjustment revenue.
Another $4.7 million comes from special education revenue, and $1.1 million comes in long-term facility maintenance revenue.
Revenue from property tax increases by $6.4 million total. Federal revenue will decrease by $447,000.
There is a loss of $1.3 million, due to the one-time safe schools aid received last year, which does not carry over to this year.
The district’s investment earnings dropped by approximately $2.7 million due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That happened the last time around in 2008-2009,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas said.
Expenditures are anticipated to increase by $12.6 million overall. The majority of that increase comes from salaries, $9.3 million, and benefits, $7.3 million. The district is cutting expenditures in purchased services, supplies and capital by approximately $4 million total.
The district’s expenses assume a budgeted $1.3 million for 18 full-time equivalent staff to account for enrollment growth. Another $930,000 is budgeted for special education staff due to enrollment growth. About $3 million in expenditure increase is slated for long-term facility maintenance.
Utility expenses will increase by 3%, and transportation expenses go up by 5%.
