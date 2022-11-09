A miracle start gives way to a mysterious illness, setting the stage for a powerful drama as Coon Rapids Theatre performs its fall play “Radium Girls” Nov. 10-13.
The play is centered around the 1920s case of radium, initially thought a miracle cure until the female laborers working with their factory’s radium-based paint began suffering poisonous injuries and deaths.
Later on, the dial painter Grace Fryer takes the case to court in a fight against her former employer, as the play details fights over health and wealth in a fast-paced ensemble production.
“I was drawn to ‘Radium Girls’ because of the importance of their story in American history,” Coon Rapids director Karla Haij said. “Because they advocated for safe working conditions for workers, and ultimately won their case in the Supreme Court, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was established. It is astounding that a group of young women who worked in a radium plant had that kind of impact on all workers, and most people are not aware of their story.
“Quite a few of our students were already familiar with the Radium Girls. Many read about the girls in a Bio Med class and others had seen the movie that was released in 2018. While in the beginning I’m sure some students wondered why we were doing historical drama, once they read the script, they were hooked. It is beautifully written, has complex characters, and a lot of heart.”
Showtimes are Nov. 10-12 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
