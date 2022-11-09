ARTS CR Radium Girls.JPG

Coon Rapids High School Theatre tells the whirlwind tale of “miracle cure” radium, and the ensuing legal aftermath, in its fall production of “Radium Girls” Nov. 10-13. 

 Photo by Coon Rapids Theatre

A miracle start gives way to a mysterious illness, setting the stage for a powerful drama as Coon Rapids Theatre performs its fall play “Radium Girls” Nov. 10-13.

The play is centered around the 1920s case of radium, initially thought a miracle cure until the female laborers working with their factory’s radium-based paint began suffering poisonous injuries and deaths.

