By Paige Kieffer
Staff Writer
The Goddard School of Blaine opened its doors Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The early childhood education school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mike Sokol, owner of The Goddard School, along with members of the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce.
This is the seventh Minnesota location for The Goddard School, which has over 500 locations nationwide. There are currently schools in Brooklyn Park, Chanhassen, Lakeville, Medina, Plymouth and Woodbury.
The Blaine location will serve 150 students. The school is starting with eight to 10 employees, but expects to grow to as many as 30.
The school’s hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will attend the school at various times throughout the day based on age.
The Goddard School of Blaine is located at 12612 Central Ave. NE, Blaine. The facility includes five outdoor playgrounds and an indoor multipurpose room.
To learn more about The Goddard School of Blaine, visit tinyurl.com/y5z6ha88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.