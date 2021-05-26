Hy-Vee celebrated the grand opening of its new store in Spring Lake Park Tuesday, May 25.
The store, located at 8155 Highway 65 NE, is Hy-Vee’s 12th store in the Twin Cities metro area.
“It’s so exciting to come out and open a new store,” District Store Director Gerad Curry said.
Events during the grand opening included a ribbon cutting that was attended by the Spring Lake Park City Council and Hy-Vee employees; swag bags for the first 50 customers; Timberwolves Crunch mascots who bagged groceries and took pictures; KS95 personality Dez, who did a live radio segment; former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who signed bottles of his Gray Duck vodka; and a performance by the Vikings Skol Drumline.
Anoka County residents have long awaited Hy-Vee. Construction of the store started in September 2018. Originally the grocery store was planning to open in late 2019. That was pushed back to spring 2020, then to late 2020 and again to late spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been hearing nothing but anticipation building, building and building about this store,” Curry said. “I’d encourage people to come check us out! We’re so excited to finally open the doors.”
The Spring Lake Park Hy-Vee is 81,300 square feet with 77,000 square feet dedicated to the main grocery area. It has over 60,000 items, including more than 3,600 specialty items, more than 2,000 HealthMarket items and more than 700 fresh produce items.
“We really want to make this an amazing place to shop,” Curry said. We have a very focused mission about being the best place to work and shop in America, and I think that means just exceeding customers’ expectations. If you look at all the things we have to offer here, we have all the bells and whistles right here.”
There’s a bakery, a specialty cheese department, and a meats, deli and seafood department.
Other features include departments for home and gifts and a high-end cosmetics and fragrance section, in addition to a floral shop. The store also sells women’s and children’s clothing from Joe Fresh and DSW Shoes. It has an over-the-counter pharmacy area and a main pharmacy with in-store service and a drive-up window.
A large wine and spirits shop is attached to the main grocery section, and there’s a humidor with a range of cigars and a bar where tastings will be held.
The Hy-Vee has an open dining area where customers can have a fast-casual dining experience at the full-service bar or grab take-out. The dining area features Wahlburgers, Starbucks, sushi, deli, an Asian bar, a variety of drinks and a ready-to-go meal area.
“It has been a long road, but they got it done,” Spring Lake Park Mayor Bob Nelson said. “The store is nice, it’s clean, it’s new. I like it! I think it’s fantastic.”
Nelson said he’s excited that the new Hy-Vee brought more jobs and new customers into the community. He added that he’s hoping the new store will help spark more development in Spring Lake Park and that new businesses will move into the empty storefronts in the city.
In the store’s parking lot there’s a small building for Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online where online grocery shopping orders can be picked up.
Adjacent to the store is also a Fast & Fresh Express convenience store and gas station that opened in December 2019. It offers ready-to-go meals, snacks, drinks and basic grocery items.
Customers and employees are no longer required to wear face masks in the Fast & Fresh or the main Hy-Vee store, but those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Plexiglas barriers are still in use, and multiple hand sanitizing stations are available.
