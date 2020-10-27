Two Spring Lake Park graduates hope to strike gold with their new family card game.
Rick Stephani and Jim Schonrock, founders of Stephrock LLC, invented the game “Zeke’s Gold Grab” over two decades ago, but only recently started printing it for other families to enjoy.
The game, designed for 2-6 players, involves taking tricks like the card game “Hearts.” Each round involves one player determining the color with their first card: red, blue, green or yellow. Then each player puts down a card, hoping to take the trick and score points. Each card has a number on it, and the highest number wins the trick. A second number inside a gold nugget is the point value of the card, which is calculated at the end of each round.
“I had a co-worker just play it recently,” Schonrock said. “They kind of described it as a cross between Uno and Hearts.”
There are a few twists. For example “burro” cards are wild and can be played whenever, but aren’t worth points. Fool’s gold is to be avoided, because they are the only cards with a negative value. And there’s always a chance of an earthquake card that forces players to take cards from each others’ hands.
Schonrock said the game is intended to contrast with modern board games that are increasingly complex and not always targeted toward all ages.
“It is a game that is quick to learn, still fun and something you can play with the entire family,” Schonrock said.
The games designers met while in middle school in the 1980s. In 1998 they started thinking about making their own game. They wanted to invent a game that was a twist on a regular card game and would garner wide appeal.
Initially assembled from tag board, tape and markers, the game would come out occasionally when friends were over.
“I can remember working on his kitchen table, putting together the prototype,” Stephani said.
Eventually Schonrock found a representative to talk about publishing the game. The representative was interested, but between new families and work the deal fizzled.
Throughout the years Schonrock kept the prototype, but both men forgot about it — until the pandemic, that is.
Schonrock and his family began a family board game night, during which he suggested playing the game, and it went over well.
Schonrock brought it up to Stephani, and the two began working on the game again, play testing and hammering out a name. The game was originally called “Gold Rush,” but that name was not easily trademarked. After some brainstorming, they decided to create some characters in the game, and the name “Zeke’s Gold Grab” came to be.
A big difference between now and when the pair first tried to publish the game is the internet. It allowed them to connect with an independent artist to create the art, a printing company that specializes in self-published games and an attorney to trademark their game, Schonrock said.
The pair calls their new game publishing company Stephrock LLC, and it’s headquartered in Schonrock’s Blaine home.
Zeke’s Gold Grab is currently available at stephrock.com, but Schonrock and Stephani hope to get it onto Amazon and in local game stores. The two also hope to develop more games that fit within the easy-to-play, family-friendly niche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.