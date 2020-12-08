SPIRE Credit Union opened its new Blaine branch Monday, Dec. 7, on the grounds of Northtown Mall at 10 Northtown Drive NE in Blaine.
SPIRE has been in Blaine for 31 years, opening its first branch in 1989. SPIRE’s Blaine branch is one of 20 throughout Minnesota.
In a statement, the company said the new location will offer greater accessibility and an overall better service experience to members. The branch features a three-lane drive-thru and a 24-hour drive-up ATM. In addition, all interior and exterior lighting will be LED, reducing SPIRE’s energy footprint.
“We are so happy to offer Blaine, and the surrounding communities, a best-in-class service experience with the construction of this branch.” Dan Stoltz, President/CEO of SPIRE Credit Union, said in a statement. “I’m so proud of everyone who has worked so hard to make this day happen!”
To learn more about SPIRE, visit myspire.com.
