Two local women are helping families and businesses create sensory-friendly spaces suitable for children with any needs.
Alexi LeClaire, of Coon Rapids, and Marlee Olson, of Blaine, who are both occupational therapists, launched SENSE-ational Spaces last November.
“We design these sensory-friendly spaces that help with emotional regulation and attention or academics,” LeClaire said.
The two met at St. Catherine University while studying to be pediatric occupational therapists. In school, they realized their shared passion for working with children using a family-focused approach.
At the start of the pandemic the duo hatched the idea for SENSE-ational Spaces, and now they run the business in addition to their contract roles as therapists.
They focus mainly on families’ needs for their children at home, but LeClaire and Olson help businesses, too.
“We really want to reach out to more and more people and see how we can serve them, whether it be in a coffee shop having a little sensory-friendly spot for the kids to be able to go, or adults with sensory-processing differences,” LeClaire said. “We just think that it could really impact a lot of people, and so we’re excited about it.”
Anyone who is curious about making an area more sensory-friendly can contact LeClaire and Olson on their website. From there, clients can pick how involved they want the two to be in the process, from simply analyzing a space and coming up with a plan up to ordering and delivering the necessary equipment.
LeClaire and Olson have clients fill out a detailed questionnaire to help the pair get to know the family and the needs to be addressed. Then LeClaire and Olson do an hour-long consultation and walk through the designated space asking more questions.
“The biggest thing is we work in any size space on any budget,” Olson said. “So we really want to try to meet people where they’re at, and we know that not everybody’s financial situation looks like the same.”
The two make recommendations for the room based on budget and the needs to be met.
For instance, SENSE-ational Spaces had a family whose children didn’t have any formal diagnoses, but they were having some behavioral issues, Olson said.
“When we were going through [the questionnaire], we started to realize little things about the family that were very particular to the children and that we as O.T.s will see that maybe that’s why they’re having an emotional breakdown,” Olson said.
During the consultation with the family, they helped the family realize why the children were reacting the way they were to certain things, Olson said.
They tailored the space to the family’s situation, which was that the children needed to be able to play and have time to be kids despite freezing winter temperatures limiting their time outside.
Together, LeClaire and Olson turned the family’s basement into a “gross motor” space, meaning an area where the kids could move their bodies.
They made areas for kids to run around and climb, but they also created a space to take a break. The “cubby corner” located under the stairs was an area designed to be calming, Olson said.
“If the kids disagreed on the swing, and the parents were like, ‘You need to take a moment and have a minute in the cubby corner,’ they’re not totally removing the child from the space,” Olson said. “So we kind of incorporated two types of environments.”
The family was thrilled about the new design in their basement, according to Olson.
“We even caught the dad sleeping in the cubby corner,” she said.
Families who have kids with diagnosed disabilities — mental or physical — can benefit immensely from making their living spaces sensory friendly, but those without a diagnosis can benefit just as much, Olson said.
She and LeClaire try to make their designs long lasting and able to span all ages so families can play and relax together.
For businesses that want to incorporate a sensory-friendly space but aren’t tailoring it to specific people, LeClaire said they ask more questions about the purpose. Sometimes at sporting events, a sensory-friendly space would be handy for kids who get overwhelmed by the excitement and noise surrounding them. So for that scenario, LeClaire would want to find an area nearby for someone to calm themselves down. That would allow the individual and their party to remain at the event.
At a coffee shop or restaurant, LeClaire might add seating for people who struggle with sitting still, such as a yoga ball or chairs that rotate. Then people who need those items can simply switch out their chairs for the sensory-friendly options.
“This is something that’s important for communities to start realizing that they need to meet,” Olson said. “It doesn’t have to be just people with disabilities, but it can serve so many purposes in so many different environments.”
The spaces she and LeClaire transform don’t need to be indoors, either. They can create sensory-friendly trails and portable options as well.
“It doesn’t have to be bound to one room or one closet,” LeClaire said.
The two hope to reach out to the community more and inform local businesses and families how they can improve their homes or stores to better suit everyone.
To learn more about SENSE-ational spaces or to inquire about a consultation, visit senseationalspaces.com.
