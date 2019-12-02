The music store owned by the late John Reynolds is changing hands but continuing services.
Schmitt Music had the winning bid to purchase what was formerly Reynolds Music on East Main Street Anoka and officially took over the business Nov. 18.
“We are thrilled to bring our unique products, services and expertise even closer to our friends in the Anoka area” President Tom Schmitt said.
Schmitt already serves the area by provide instruments and services to Anoka area students, so the expansion was considered a natural progression for the store.
“It’s just that much more convenient,” Director of Marketing Greg Mack said.
The store will remain open as Schmitt takes the time to transition. Mack said he expects there will be a better idea of what will be available at the location in about a month.
The business is working with existing employees to determine what services and products would be best to sell from the former Reynolds Music store.
“We can bring up kind of a curated selection of what’s really called for to support the marketplace instead of thinking we can jam everything we’ve ever had into that little location,” Mack said.
Former proprietor John Reynolds died last New Year’s Eve at 83. He provided instruments and lessons to generations of area students. He was an Anoka native and the ninth of 10 siblings.
Reynolds graduated from Anoka High School in 1953 and attended the University of Minnesota for two years before graduating from the Minneapolis College of Music in 1958.
When Reynolds bought the store it was originally Dowdell Paint. He transformed it brick-by-brick into the music store that stands today.
Before opening the store, Reynolds was a musician in the Twin Cities, where he played clarinet and alto saxophone with groups such as the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, the Curtis Hotel Orchestra and the Lyceum Theatre Orchestra.
Schmitt Music operates stores across the state and has a half dozen in other states around the country, according to its website.
The company has been family owned for four generations. It was founded in 1896 by Paul A. Schmitt after he moved to Minnesota from New York to manage a store for the Century Piano Company. After resigning from that position he opened his first store in Minneapolis.
Schmitt offers a variety of services including instruments, printed music and a “better than rent” program that allows families with music students to make regular monthly payments on an instrument until they own it outright.
For more information on Schmitt Music go to schmittmusic.com.
