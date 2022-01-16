Sammy’s Pizza is coming to Ramsey, but it’s going to be a little different than the local chain’s fans are used to.
The new location, at 13939 St. Francis Blvd., will only do takeout and delivery, which will be run by Doordash. Owner Jeff Perrella had the idea to go without the typical bar and dining room because takeout has become so popular since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The popularity of takeout has just skyrocketed,” said Perrella, grandson of Sammy Perrella, the restaurant’s namesake. “So this store is kind of a response to that.”
There’s no set opening date, but Perrella is aiming for the end of January.
Perrella has worked with Sammy’s since he was 12. He and his brother opened the Sammy’s locations in Coon Rapids and Elk River. At one point, Parrella left the area and tried something else, but ultimately came back to working at Sammy’s, he said.
The new location is “actually quite a bit different” from other stores, Perrella said.
The to-go only factor is just one of the major changes.
This location will serve a variety of oven-toasted subs, each named after pop culture references.
“That’s something we’ve never really done before,” Perrella said. “But there’s nothing quite like it. Nobody nearby here really has a nice, toasted, handmade sub.”
Some of the sandwich options, which Perrella curated himself, include the Balboa, an Italian deli sub with cheese, ham, pepperoni and vegetables; the Montana Wildhack, a veggie sub with guacamole, vegetables and dressing; and the Oglethorpe, a meatball sub with red sauce, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.
Sammy’s will have 10 sub combinations to choose from.
“If you want a boring sub, there’s plenty of options for that,” Perrella said. “What I’m offering is some oven-toasted subs with really bold flavors. It should be really interesting, and I’m really confident that people are going to like it.”
Perrella’s favorite pizza is the Sammy’s Special, which has Italian sausage, green peppers and onions.
“It was my grandpa Sam’s favorite,” Perrella said. “It’s a real classic Italian combination. ... Honestly, I could eat a Sammy’s Special pizza every day for the rest of my life.”
