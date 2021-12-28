A new pet “resort” in Blaine wants pet owners to rest easy when they go to work or on vacation.
PetSuites of America celebrated the grand opening of its 11,000-square-foot Blaine location at 9983 Ulysses St. NE Dec. 15. PetSuites is a boarding, day care, grooming and training facility that pampers cats and dogs while their owners are away.
“PetSuites aims to help out pet parents with everything their dogs and cats need,” PetSuites Blaine General Manager Brian Reiter said.
PetSuites Blaine is one of PetSuites first two locations in Minnesota. An Eagan location also opened this month. Another Minnesota location is expected to open soon in Woodbury, tentatively in February.
PetSuites of America was founded by Joe and Tracy Mason when they opened the first location in 2000 in Erlanger, Kentucky. Over the last 21 years, PetSuites of America has opened 54 locations nationwide.
PetSuites of America’s parent company is National Veterinary Associates, which is based in Agoura Hills, California, and owns over 1,000 veterinary hospitals and pet resorts in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.
Reiter said PetSuites of America was keen on expanding into Minnesota, because the company’s upper management works in the state.
“Blaine is an up and coming community ... and I think [the company] found a lot of need in this market for dog boarding and doggie day care,” Reiter said, addressing why PetSuites of America wanted its first Minnesota location in Blaine.
“As a pet parent you would want one main place to get all of your services for your pet,” Reiter said. “The only real service that we don’t offer is veterinary services ... We, though, include almost everything, like an all-inclusive resort.”
For boarding, PetSuites Blaine offers classic suites, which include a private suite with plush bedding, three daily potty walks, room service and daily housekeeping; or expansive, luxury suites, which include raised beds, a personal television, three daily potty walks, room service and daily housekeeping.
Dog boarding packages range from $45 to $85 a night with added individual of group playtime with the more expensive packages.
For cats, PetSuites offers a two-story condo with a cozy bed, privacy panels, room service and daily housekeeping for the private litter box. Each condo also features a window view or personal television.
Cat boarding packages range from $24 to $44 a night with added individual playtime for the more expensive packages.
PetSuites Blaine offers training sessions and a variety of grooming options, ranging from washes to facials to dental hygiene treatments and more.
PetSuites Blaine is open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information on the Blaine location, visit blaine.petsuitesofamerica.com or call 651-728-5659.
