After closing in January, Pappy’s in Coon Rapids is no more, but Barrel House has opened in its place — with some of the same owners and a similar menu.
Barrel House Bar and Cafe, 11469 Martin St. NW, opened Feb. 1 adding some new menu items and a few design changes.
Co-owners ShawnDee Helm and Drew Rasmussen compared the bar to that on the show “Cheers.”
“When you walk in, I would say, you know probably 90%, if not 100%, of the customers,” Helm said. “We have a lot of regulars that come in every day, and we’re very fortunate for that.”
The two have heard from customers who say if they don’t know anyone at the bar when they arrive, they’ll meet people to talk with by the time they leave.
During the eight-day remodel in January when the restaurant was closed, Helm heard from customers who not only missed the restaurant and its staff, but also missed the other customers.
“They missed each other,” she said. “That’s the thing. They’re friends.”
The co-owners and staff try to get to know their customers so they can have a conversation with them, rather than just serving them food.
“It’s just another level of customer service,” Rasmussen said.
Helm and Rasmussen were part owners of Pappy’s, and now it’s just the two of them who own Barrel House.
Their goal was to keep the integrity of Pappy’s menu.
“We have large portions and reasonable prices,” Rasmussen said. “That’s something we’ve tried to maintain.”
They offer breakfast all day, and they’ve put a new spin on a couple of menu items.
The most popular dish right now is the Barrel House chicken sandwich, which has fried chicken, Barrel House’s white sauce, lettuce and pickles.
The chicken sandwich is Rasmussen’s personal favorite. Helm goes for the southwest chicken breast bowl, with rice, queso, corn salsa, guacamole and jalapeños.
Other options include various burgers and sandwiches — like the spicy peanut butter burger — a walleye dinner, salads and appetizers, including chicken wings, cheese curds and steak bites.
Other Barrel House specialties include the triple decker club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise; and the Barrel House burger with hash browns, bacon, mayonnaise, an egg and cheese.
The traditional breakfast with eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes and toast, is a best seller on the breakfast menu.
Barrel House has an array of other breakfast options, too, like country fried steak, omelets, sandwiches, waffles and eggs Benedict.
Barrel House is accepting Pappy’s gift cards, as long as they’re the gray cards purchased in Coon Rapids. The Andover Pappy’s gift cards are not valid at Barrel House.
