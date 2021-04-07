The Ramsey City Council recently approved a final plat and site plan for O’Reilly Auto Parts on Sunwood Drive Northwest, just west of the Casey’s gas station located at 7222 Sunwood Drive NW.
Java Companies, the developer, will purchase about three-quarters of an acre from the city for the store.
The developer will add a bike rack to the site for area bikers and for those who can’t drive their car to the site to pick up a part they need, per a recommendation from the Planning Commission.
The city granted the developer a conditional use permit to have 32 parking stalls, more than the city’s maximum 29 stalls.
