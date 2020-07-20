A Starbucks with a drive-thru is planned on 108th Avenue in Blaine as part of a new strip mall approved by the Blaine City Council July 6.
Wellington Management, the developer of the Lexington Meadows project, plans to build an 11,600 square-foot multi-tenant retail building at the southwest corner of 108th Avenue Northeast and Lexington Avenue.
Starbucks will be on the north end of the building and expects to have outdoor seating for 16.
Customers will access the site from 108th Avenue and Austin Street, according to City Planner Lori Johnson.
Johnson also pointed out the design of the building, which stands out from other buildings in the city.
“The building itself looks really nice using some materials we haven’t really seen in Blaine before,” Johnson said. “It’s constructed of brick, metal panels and siding and glass.”
Council Member Jess Robertson said she appreciates the design of the building.
“For a long time I’ve been waiting to see something that … looks modern,” she said.
Parking on the site is adequate, but if the development attracts more restaurants it may need more parking, Johnson said. As a condition of approval the city reserves the right to monitor proposed tenants to ensure enough parking is available.
The site is located in a Planned Business District, and the council unanimously approved a conditional use permit July 6. The project needs site plan approval before building permits are issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.