Downtown Anoka has a men’s clothing store once again.
Owned and operated by Anoka High School graduates Jeremy and Liz McFarland, Anoka Clothing Co. opened its doors next to Jenson’s in July and celebrated a grand opening at the end of September.
The new shop focuses on trendy brands with an emphasis on customer service.
“It’s a modern take on the way you used to get treated at Dayton’s, back when people remembered your name,” Jeremy said. “We’re the Cheers of men’s clothing stores.”
The McFarlands had been thinking of opening a shop downtown for about a decade, initially considering a small grocery store, because Liz originally worked in the grocery industry.
In fall 2020 the owners of Jenson’s approached the McFarlands and asked if they wanted to open a men’s store.
“We looked at each other and went, ‘Yes,’” Liz said.
Jenson’s used to carry men’s clothes, but now it focuses on women’s and children’s items.
“Thirteen years they haven’t had a men’s store, and last time I checked we’ve still got plenty of men in this town,” Jeremy said.
Although the businesses are separate, Anoka Clothing Co. is attached to Jenson’s, and customers can wander freely between them. The McFarlands said the relationship is mutually beneficial.
“That is what I think makes Anoka very unique,” Liz said. “What other business is going to help another business? It’s a win-win. We’re complementing what they already have there. They’re giving us a lot of knowledge, resources on how to be the best we can possibly be.”
Visitors to Anoka Clothing Co. can expect to meet Liz, who runs the shop, and George the mannequin.
“He’s a super hard worker,” she joked. “He’s my first employee.”
The community has already embraced the store, according to the McFarlands, who are excited to own a business downtown.
“Anoka does a great job providing events,” said Liz, who is president of Anoka Halloween. “It’s great to be in a town that has something going on every single month. ... It brings a lot of people into town, and we have a great historic district and river town. I didn’t want to open up a business just anywhere in Anoka. I wanted to be part of downtown, part of the chamber, part of the business association, because I knew there was great support there.”
Anoka Clothing Co. is at 112 E. Main St., Anoka. It’s open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Mondays.
Learn more at anokaclothingcompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.