Jess Spah doesn’t see cutting out all your favorite foods as part of a viable weight-loss routine. In fact, she believes a healthy lifestyle shouldn’t include cutting out anything entirely.
“Everything in moderation,” Spah said.
Spah opened a healthy-alternative shake and coffee shop, called Nutrition Haven, in Coon Rapids July 1 at 3503 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“People all throughout the pandemic have been actually searching out positive community and healthier lifestyles,” Saph said. “I think everybody felt that impact a lot of eating out. A lot of people aren’t feeling the greatest because of the pandemic, so they’re really searching for some positivity in their lives. It’s really cool that we’re able to bring that to them.”
For a while, Spah has wanted to be her own boss. So when the opportunity arose for her to open Nutrition Haven, she took it.
The shop has ways to work around anyone’s dietary needs or preferences, she said. Herbalife, the company that supplies products to Nutrition Haven, has protein-packed shakes, drinks for weight management and options that work for before and after workouts.
Herbalife has been around since 1980, according to its website, and since then has expanded to more than 90 countries around the world.
The shakes can act as full meal replacements, which means they have enough vitamins and nutrients to replace a full nutritious meal, Spah said.
Those working toward a healthier lifestyle don’t need to give up their favorite flavors and desserts when they purchase drinks from Nutrition Haven, Spah said. The shop offers plenty of shakes with flavors like s’mores, birthday cake, strawberry cheesecake, key lime pie and fried ice cream — a customer favorite.
Nutrition Haven has other products, too, such as energizing teas. The most popular tea flavor is called Captain America, for its red, white and blue hues.
Another popular option is the watermelon beauty bomb, made with a strawberry lemonade flavored collagen, which may help strengthen hair, skin and nails.
Nutrition Haven also offers protein-packed coffee and oatmeal.
To see all of Nutrition Haven’s flavor options, visit tinyurl.com/yf476vn2.
Spah said the shop is a great alternative for those who need a quick, on-the-go meal or pick-me-up, but are looking to eat less fast food.
Ultimately, Spah wants to help people feel good about themselves.
“I just really want people to know that we’re available when and if they need us,” she said. “We just really want to make a positive impact on the community. We want to make people feel good, whatever that means for somebody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.