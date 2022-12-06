Nurses on strike pose for a photo outside Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Monday, Sept. 12. The nursing union was set to strike again for 20-days later this month, but a tentative deal was reached Tuesday morning.
Minnesota nurses have reached a tentative three-year agreement and have called off a 20-day strike that was planned for Dec. 11. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the agreement was reached on the morning of Dec. 6. Nurses will still have to vote to approve the tentative agreement.
After fighting for a 30% pay increase over three years during a strike this past September, this new agreement will offer an 18% increase over three years. It will increase 7% the first year, 6% the second, and 5% the third.
“This tentative agreement is a historic win for nurses and patients at the bedside,” RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association Mary Turner said in a MNA press release. “For years, hospital executives have been pushing nurses out of the profession by under-staffing our units and under-valuing our nurses. This tentative agreement will help to keep nurses at the bedside, where we will keep fighting to oppose the corporate healthcare policies which threaten our hospital systems and the care our patients deserve.”
MNA was also fighting for measures to ensure nurses could report and stay protected from patients with violent histories, as well as measures affecting staffing ratios. Both are included in this agreement, with language to “prevent reductions in staffing levels without consensus between nurses and management, help protect nurses from discipline when they raise concerns about unsafe assignments, and to trigger reviews of staffing levels by nurses and management in response to key measures of patient and nurse wellbeing and outcomes,” the MNA press release states.
MNA did not immediately respond to ABC Newspapers request for further comment.
This agreement will affect nurses at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and Mercy’s Unity Campus in Fridley. Both are run by Allina Health that issued its own statement Tuesday morning.
“Allina Health is pleased with the settlement, which reflects the priorities of both parties and is fair and equitable to our employees, patients and communities,” Allina Health said. “We are thankful to be able to return our full attention to caring for the community at this time of increased illness and demand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.