Nurses
Nurses on strike pose for a photo outside Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Monday, Sept. 12. The nursing union was set to strike again for 20-days later this month, but a tentative deal was reached Tuesday morning. 

 Ian Wreisner

Minnesota nurses have reached a tentative three-year agreement and have called off a 20-day strike that was planned for Dec. 11. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced the agreement was reached on the morning of Dec. 6. Nurses will still have to vote to approve the tentative agreement.

After fighting for a 30% pay increase over three years during a strike this past September, this new agreement will offer an 18% increase over three years. It will increase 7% the first year, 6% the second, and 5% the third.

