Diners with a taste for tacos can have their pick of authentic Mexican, Guatemalan and Salvadoran cuisine at Andover’s newest restaurant.
The co-owners of Tasty Taco, at 1574 154th Ave. NW, have Guatemalan and Mexican roots, which inspired the restaurant’s menu.
“I’m from Guatemala,” co-owner Vanessa Medina said. “So 50% of the menu is my creation, my recipes, something that I grew up eating, something that I cooked with my mom, dishes that are street food in our countries. I wanted to share that culture with everybody else that don’t know about Guatemalan food.”
Everything at Tasty Taco is fresh and made in house, Medina said.
“We take the time to roast our own tomatoes, to roast our peppers and cook our meals,” Medina said. “So everything gets the taste we are looking for.”
The restaurant, which opened this month, has fajitas, burritos, tacos and plenty of appetizers for customers to try. For those who aren’t too full, there are desserts like flan and churros as well.
Dishes that may be less familiar to locals include Huarachazo, a Mexican fried masa cake topped with meat or vegetables, pico de gallo, queso, radishes and avocado; pupusas, a Salvadoran traditional dish that consists of a masa cake stuffed with meat, cheese or beans; and Guatemalan enchiladas, deep-fried tortillas topped with beef, vegetables, sauce, a hard boiled egg and parsley.
“We created a totally different menu for the area,” Medina said.
For customers with picky eaters in the family, the kids menu includes grilled cheese and other kid-friendly options, Medina said.
Tasty Taco also has a full bar, with plenty of traditional liquors and cocktails for customers to try. The restaurant has mescals, a liquor that’s made from agave and is similar to tequila,
“A lot of people don’t know about [mescal] yet, but we’re trying to teach them and educate them,” Medina said.
Tasty Taco has only been open for a few weeks, but so far the customers have been flowing in, Medina said.
“The community was ready for us,” she said. “I’m just grateful for the warm welcoming that Andover gave us.”
Medina is proud of her culture, so sharing it with the Twin Cities feels meaningful.
“It means a lot to me, especially bringing it to Andover, where the community is really welcoming and very, very happy to have us here,” Medina said. “We feel very, very lucky to be here where everybody has given us a very warm welcome and everybody seems to be enjoying our food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.