Lucy’s Burgers in the White Bear Township is expanding to a much larger location in Blaine.
The new Lucy’s Burgers will be in the Village of Blaine Shopping Center at 4365 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE. The site was home to a Bonfire Wood Grill, which closed permanently last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lucy’s Burgers had a soft opening March 9 and 11, and its grand opening is Monday, March 15.
The restaurant’s first location opened in 2017 at 1190 County Road J, White Bear Township. The restaurant was founded by co-owners Rob Scott and Joel Kunza, but Scott has now taken over the business.
The name “Lucy’s Burgers” is in reference to the Juicy Lucy, a Minnesota classic where a burger is stuffed with cheese.
Scott likes to joke about the origin of the restaurant’s name, saying, “Lucy is my great, great, great nobody.”
He describes Lucy’s Burgers as a family-friendly, full-service restaurant that specializes in unique stuffed burgers, craft beers and a wide selection of bourbons.
“We wanted to open up a restaurant in that area [White Bear Township], but we really didn’t know what we wanted,” Scott said. “We found a spot that would work real well, and we thought, what can we cook here? We thought about doing burgers, but we didn’t want to do just plain burgers, so we tried stuffed burgers.”
Scott started looking at expanding in early 2020 and found the former Bonfire site in Blaine, which was fully stocked with tables, chairs, kitchen equipment and more. He put the brakes on expanding due to impacts of the pandemic but returned to the site in early 2021 and secured a lease.
“Another factor for expanding was with COVID-19 on the downward, I think you’re going to see a lot of restaurants that used to be in the downtowns look for space in the suburbs, so we wanted to be ahead of the game,” Scott said. “I wanted to make sure we got this space before other restaurants started looking in Blaine.”
With seating for approximately 400 people indoors and out on the patio, Lucy’s in Blaine has nearly triple the capacity of the White Bear Township location.
Scott said he had no prior history in the restaurant business but has taken an active approach in developing his own philosophy about bringing top-notch food to customers. He previously founded T4 Technologies, an IT consulting company that caters to the needs of nonprofit organizations.
“My philosophy in the restaurant world is you have to have that one thing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what that one thing is, but you have to have that one thing. You’ve been there for that grilled cheese sandwich, that burger or roasted chicken. It doesn’t matter what that thing is, but if you’re going to have that thing it has to be really good. ... Our food might not always be the cheapest food, but it’s better, and we have fun with it.”
Lucy’s Burgers is best known for its stuffed burgers, and according to Scott, they can stuff any burger.
The Blaine restaurant is currently offering an American Lucy, which is a 100% certified Black Angus beef burger stuffed with American cheese; a Yum Yum Lucy, which is an award-winning Minnesota Grill Fest burger stuffed with a 50/50 blend of beef and pork marinated in Korean BBQ sauce and shrimp fried rice; a Lucy-Changa, which is a 50/50 blend of beef and pork, seasoned with a house chimichanga salsa puree, stuffed with house-made chimichanga thick salsa and Monterey Jack cheese, wrapped in a tortilla and deep friend; and lastly a Spaghetti Lucy, which is a 50/50 blend of Black Angus beef and a house-made meatball mix, stuffed with spaghetti, marinara and provolone cheese and topped with marinara and grated Parmesan cheese.
Other menu items include regular burgers, garlic butter Parmesan fries, poutine, quesadillas, teriyaki chicken sandwiches, chili cheese hot dogs and more.
The menu will change twice a year so there’s always something new for customers to try.
Events — such as kids bingo night, charity night and trivia night — will return in May.
“We try to have fun,” Scott said.
Lucy’s Burgers in Blaine will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m.
The Blaine restaurant is still hiring for multiple positions including bartenders, servers, cooks, hosts and to-go.
To learn more about Lucy’s Burgers, call 763-762-7140 or visit lucysburgers.com.
