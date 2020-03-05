Blue Collar BBQ in Lexington is moving to Blaine this year.
On Monday, March 2, the Blaine City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the restaurant and approved an on-sale wine and 3.2% malt liquor license.
Blue Collar BBQ is currently at 411 Woodland Road, Lexington. The restaurant is planning to move into Suites 100, 105 and 110 at the Naples Market Place outlet mall at 3453 Lake Drive NE, Blaine, not far from its current restaurant.
Blue Collar BBQ owner Mark Born said the restaurant is moving to add space for indoor and outdoor eating. The establishment currently serves only takeaway and catering.
Blaine City Planner Lori Johnson said Blue Collar BBQ will have indoor seating for about 89 people with an additional eight seats for outdoor dining, which will be located at the front of the building.
“We do not believe the parking will be affected by this outdoor area at all,” Johnson said.
Per the liquor license requirements, the restaurant will have fencing up around the outdoor dining area.
Born also requested to have a cooler and two smokers in the back of the building.
“Originally we had asked in this report that (the cooler and smokers) be painted to match the building, but they’re not able to be painted apparently and therefore we’re going to require that they do a little bit of additional landscaping in the back to block the view for the neighbors that are on the north side of that site,” Johnson said.
The new Blue Collar BBQ will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering will still be available at the new location.
Blue Collar BBQ will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The kitchen will close one hour before the restaurant closes.
Born describes Blue Collar BBQ as an, “old-style, classic barbecue restaurant.”
Its current menu includes ribs, brisket, pulled pork, pastrami, sausage, smoked bologna, pulled chicken and chicken wings. Sides and extras include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, beans, cheesy potatoes and acorn muffin.
Born said the new location will cater to families.
“We’re going to have some nice upscale barbecue and breakfast, but we’re not going to be open all night,” Born said. “Our concept is we’re going to be a restaurant that sells beer and wine, not a place that sells beer and wine above their food. It’s family orientated.”
According to Born, Blue Collar has had a successful six years in business and wants to see that continue.
“Our neighbors love us,” he said. “They’re going to hate to see us leave. We’ve a good rapport with the city of Lexington. We hope that we can continue making a success of our business in Blaine at our new location.”
“I think this will give a good lift to that center there,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “I think this will help.”
Blue Collar BBQ is planning to open sometime between late April and early June. Born said a final date will be determined in the near future, once a building permit is issued.
To learn more about Blue Collar BBQ, visit bluecollarbarbeque.com or call 651-493-8589.
