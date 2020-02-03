On Jan. 22, the Blaine City Council unanimously approved a new housing development called Lexington Cove.
The development will be on the east side of Lexington Avenue and north of 125th Avenue at 12801 and 12847 Lexington Ave. NE, Blaine, on 42 acres of land.
Lexington Cove is being built by Lennar Corp., based in Miami. Lennar has built two other developments in Blaine: Wicklow Woods at 11283 Pierce St. NE, and Woodridge at 12919 Jewel Circle NE.
Lennar Land Entitlement Manager Josh Metzer reported to the City Council that Wicklow Woods has sold slightly more than 50% of its homes in little over a year, while Woodridge sales are lower due to delayed home construction in addition to road construction on Lever Street.
“We have been doing quite well,” Metzer said. “That’s why we’re here to try and develop more land here.”
“It has been very successful,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “We want to thank you for all you’ve done here.”
City Planner Lori Johnson reported that Lexington Cove will include 97 single-family home lots and two out-lots for stormwater ponding and wetlands.
The 97 single-family lots are at least 60 feet wide, with a minimum lot area of 7,500 square feet.
Johnson said Lennar is planning to build a variety of types of homes that range in size from 1,300 to 2,600 square feet.
Metzer reported the homes on the western edge of the development will be modified split-level, similar to the homes at Wicklow Woods. On the eastern edge of Lexington Cove will be larger homes that are slightly smaller than the homes at Woodridge.
There are 20 potential building elevations to choose from with various floor plans, one- to two-story options and modified split-level floor plans.
The homes will use premium materials in the front, such as brick, natural stone, stucco, cement, engineered wood siding or shake and shingle siding.
Lexington Cove lots will have the standard two trees per lot. In addition there will be a tree buffer on Lexington Avenue as well as a 6-foot maintenance-free fence.
Lennar’s estimated price range for Lexington Cove is in between $335,000 and $420,000, lower in price than Woodridge homes.
“This gives home buyers more options to purchase a home through Lennar,” Johnson said.
The roads in Lexington Cove will be all public, and there will be a right-in, right-out entrance and exit along Lexington Avenue NE. Another entrance and exit is proposed on 131st Avenue NE as the development expands.
The City Council unanimously approved a preliminary plat to subdivide the 42 acres into 97 single-family lots and granted a conditional use permit for the development.
