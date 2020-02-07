A bit later than anticipated, Lenerds Bar & Grill is having its soft opening Feb. 7-8 in Coon Rapids.
The bar, at 2501 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, will be open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.
The soft opening will feature a limited food menu for the evenings.
The event will serve as training opportunities for new staff members, so owner Leonard Morris said guests might have to wait a bit longer for their orders.
Lenerds took over the former Willy’s Bar & Grill location, and Morris has revamped the place with more of a Caribbean vibe and a “staycation” theme.
Morris said he’s been focusing a lot on the bar’s menu, too.
Menu options customers can look forward to include lobster mac ‘n’ cheese balls and a breakfast burger.
Lenerds is set to be a family-friendly joint, but Morris said he wants to make it the place to go for 20- to 30-somethings in the area.
Morris said he took measures to ensure the bar is safe and secure for its patrons, including adding security and taking away typical bar events, like poker night.
