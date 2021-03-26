KinderCare Learning Centers recently expanding its child care services by opening a center in Blaine.
The new location, Armatage KinderCare, started construction in winter 2019 and opened Feb. 22, 2021, at 12312 Fraizer Street NE.
The Armatage KinderCare location is providing early education and child care for up to 142 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years.
“KinderCare is a wonderful, passionate place where parents can bring their children to learn and grow,” said Blaine KinderCare Center Director Dawn Estuesta, who has been with KinderCare 33 years. “We want learning to be a joyful experience, and our goal is to help children develop socially, emotionally, physically and intellectually.”
All classrooms have multiple staff members, and two staff members at the Blaine center are former KinderCare kids themselves, Estuesta said.
Estuesta said Armatage KinderCare has three infant classrooms with eight infants per room and two toddler classrooms serving 12 toddlers each.
The center also has two preschool classrooms and a prekindergarten classroom.
There is also a school-age classroom that offers before and after school programs with transportation to and from local schools such as Sunrise and Lino Lakes elementary schools. The school-age classroom has been offering distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We offer students a safe and secure place to learn and grow,” Estuesta said.
Armatage KinderCare has multiple playgrounds and an indoor gym. It also offers enrichment programs including cooking (ages 3-12), music (ages 2-4), phonics (ages 2-4) and STEM (ages 3-8).
Estuesta said Armatage KinderCare is following extensive COVID-19 safety protocols, such as keeping children in classrooms separated into groups, encouraging frequent hand washing and requiring temperature checks.
To learn more about Armatage KinderCare go to tinyurl.com/upy3wfse.
