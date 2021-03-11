Hy-Vee is right on schedule for a late spring 2021 opening, according to the city of Spring Lake Park.
Originally the grocery store was set to open in late 2019. That was pushed back to spring 2020, then to late 2020 and again to late spring 2021.
City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz told the City Council March 1 that he took a tour of Hy-Vee two and a half weeks prior with the construction manager and would be doing so again in a couple of weeks.
“Major changes in there,” he said. “It’s amazing how fast they’re going. Very, very impressed with the progress they’re making.”
Building official Jeff Baker informed the City Council he visited the Hy-Vee site March 1 to start final inspections. Baker said he started with final inspections for Hy-Vee’s above-ceiling work so the store could pad the grid ceiling.
The store, at 8155 Central Ave. NE, will be 76,000 square feet, including an 8,700-square-foot cafe. Hy-Vee’s nearby Fast & Fresh Express convenience store opened in December 2019.
