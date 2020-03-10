In 2013 Fridley resident John Anderson told his wife he was going to take $500 to a thrift store and see what he could find.
Nearly seven years later, that $500 has evolved into a vintage sports merchandise shop in Columbia Heights.
Before he got into the vintage market, Anderson was a stay-at-home dad who followed forums online about buying and reselling vintage sports merchandise, namely sports cards. He had a loop of thrift stores he routinely hit up to look for vintage goods.
“People do give cool stuff away,” he said.
In 2014 Anderson created an eBay store called Pop Culture Archives to sell his thrift store finds, focusing mainly on ‘90s sports memorabilia.
On Feb. 5 this year he opened a brick-and-mortar shop of the same name at 4110 Central Ave. NE, Suite 201, Columbia Heights.
Now Anderson doesn’t do much of the shopping. He has eight “pickers” who handle most of the selection process for him.
Still, as the only in-store employee, he’s worked about 95 hours a week since the store opened.
That equivalent of more than two full-time jobs is worth it for Anderson, who is hard of hearing and has had difficulty finding work due to his disability. Before his wife had their daughter in 2013, he filled out around 1,000 job applications.
He heard back from two.
“I don’t want to go through that again,” he said.
Ultimately, Anderson wants to employ other people who are deaf and hard of hearing, so they can learn job skills early on.
“That would be a potential side bonus for me,” Anderson said.
For years Anderson has used his basement as a warehouse to house his finds. His plan had been to expand to his own website, but three summers ago he decided he wanted to open a store.
His daughter wasn’t in school yet, so he had to put the store on hold until then. This year she started first grade, and he was able to open the shop in Columbia Heights.
“It’s a work in progress,” Anderson said.
His store, which has racks packed full of jerseys, only houses about a fifth of his stock, but every item continues to be for sale online as well as in the store.
The shop itself is very male oriented, Anderson said. But he does have four regular customers already, one of whom is a mom who comes in with her child.
Right now Anderson buys and sells vintage merchandise, but he hopes to evolve the store into something more than that. Specifically, he envisions trading nights for people in the community to come by, swap cards and talk about sports.
“I don’t want you to just buy your box (of cards) and head out,” Anderson said. “I want this to be a place to find information and share information.”
