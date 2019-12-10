Forgotten Star Brewing, Fridley’s first microbrewery, is open for business.
The brewery, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, occupies what’s left of The Northern Pump Company, a 1.5-million-square-foot production facility built for World War II.
Forgotten Star had its grand opening event Saturday, Nov. 16, where head brewer Matt Asay debuted a number of beers, including what have become their bestsellers, Northstar Cream Ale and Big Stick IPA.
As far as brews go, Asay said there’s probably something for everyone who walks in, beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike.
Someone who primarily sips wine might enjoy the Bofor Quad, a Belgian dark strong ale brewed with dark cherries for a robust sweetness Asay referred to as “sturdy, boozy and fruity.”
The tap list is regularly changing too.
“There should be something new to try every one or two weeks,” Asay said.
Asay has previously brewed for The Freehouse and The Herkimer breweries in Minneapolis. He’s accumulated about a decade of brewing experience and several awards, including multiple while working as head brewer at The Freehouse.
On Forgotten Star’s opening day, about 1,100 people came through the glass doors to try beer or hang out, taproom manager Lily Altemose said. Since then business has been steady.
“Most of our business is local,” Altemose said.
Co-owner Andy Risvold said the local response to the brewery has been positive.
“People from Fridley are proud to have a brewery in their city,” Risvold said.
Risvold said Forgotten Star is meant to be a community space. People can show up to try some new beer, grab some food from a visiting food truck, play some games or just hang out with friends and family.
Some visitors’ relatives worked at Northern Pump during the war, and they’ve been excited to show memorabilia and stories from them, Risvold said.
Celebrating the building’s history is important to the owners and staff at Forgotten Star, according to co-owner Corey Weber.
“We want to make sure we honor the history and all the people that worked there,” Weber said.
On top of Forgotten Star’s variety of beers and spacious taproom, Altemose said the welcoming atmosphere and staff make the brewery great.
“The warm and welcoming atmosphere makes you just want to stay,” she said.
The brewery welcomes families, and there are activities for children.
Once the backyard snow melts, Risvold said, the taproom’s outdoor space could be used for movies, markets and games.
Forgotten Star is just off I-694 and I-94. It has a variety of events coming up, including regular weekend yoga and a Santa visit on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Learn more at forgottenstarbrewing.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.