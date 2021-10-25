Famous Dave’s is back in Coon Rapids — this time with a twist.
The new line-service restaurant format dubbed “Quick ‘Que” follows a format similar to fast casual chains like Chipotle.
The new restaurant, rebuilt on the former Famous Dave’s site at 3211 Northdale Blvd., doesn’t have wait staff like other Famous Dave’s locations do. Instead, customers go down a line of meat and side options and pick what they’d like to eat. Customers can choose a box, a platter or a bowl, each of which includes some variation of meat or a sandwich and sides.
“We’ve been working on this concept for ... about two years,” Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello said at the restaurant’s grand reopening Monday, Oct. 25.
He expects to see a lot more Quick ‘Que locations opening in the future.
Co-owner John Glockner said out of any city they could have debuted the new Quick ‘Que restaurant, he and co-owner Julie Wright-Card agreed they should come back to Coon Rapids.
“Coon Rapids has really supported us over the years,” Glockner said.
The former sit-down-style Famous Dave’s on the site was remodeled in 2018 and torn down in 2020 to make way for three new tenants, including Quick ‘Que.
Glockner said Quick ‘Que is a handy option for lunch, when people may not have as much time to visit a sit-down restaurant.
“Really, you should be able to walk through a line in three minutes, have your meal, have your famous food,” Glockner said.
Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 25 and said he was excited about the new restaurant style.
“We’re really looking forward to what the future brings,” Anderson said. “I know barbecue is America’s food, and Famous Dave’s is America’s best barbecue.”
For more information on Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que menu and hours, visit famousdaves.com/coon-rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.