Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids is getting another makeover, and residents will see the results this September.
The location will be the first to offer a line-service, cafeteria-style dining experience, dubbed “Quick Que.”
“It’s the same great food, only quicker,” Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello said.
Customers are expected to wait less than three minutes for their meals.
The new fast-service model will be similar to Chipotle or Subway, in that customers can select what they want from what they see in front of them. Guests can select from a variety of meats, sides and beverages, Crivello said.
“It’s not 100% the same menu items, but there will be all the legendary favorites,” Crivello said.
The old Famous Dave’s at 3211 Northdale Blvd. NW was remodeled in 2018 but then torn down last year to be replaced by a multi-tenant building with a bank, the new Famous Dave’s and a still-to-be-determined commercial use space.
“We’re excited to bring the same great food back to Coon Rapids,” Crivello said.
A traffic signal recently became functional at Northdale Boulevard Northwest by the McDonald’s, Menards and what will be the new Famous Dave’s. Adding the traffic signal was part of a development agreement reached with the city last year when the multi-tenant building was being proposed.
The experience people want in restaurants has evolved in the past five years. More customers are seeking to-go and delivery options to eliminate the steps of service involved in a typical dine-in restaurant experience, Crivello said.
In the past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for fast, to-go options has increased even more than it already was, he said.
The restaurant is set to have 48 seats inside and 40 outside.
Barbecue Holdings, which owns four brands, including Famous Dave’s, purchased Real Urban BBQ last year, which has a cafeteria-style experience. This inspired the new line-service model at Famous Dave’s.
Famous Dave’s expects to have three of these line-style restaurants open by the end of the year, Crivello said.
