A new gym with free “child watch” is coming to Coon Rapids in February.
Burn Boot Camp, 11650 Round Lake Blvd., is centered around helping motivate people to work out, especially those who have children or busy schedules to work around.
Owner and lead trainer Amanda Brauer said the gym offers memberships for those 13 years old and above, but the boot camp’s primary demographic is mothers ages 25-50.
Burn isn’t a typical gym. Instead of an open, do-it-yourself setting, Burn has 45-minute boot camps led by instructors throughout the day, Brauer said.
“It’s personal training in a group fitness setting, because even though it is a group workout, you will get individual touch points with trainers throughout camp,” Brauer said.
Each day has its own workout, so no matter the time a member comes for the camp, they’ll get the same experience as anyone who comes throughout the day. Each day is a new focus, and that changes every week.
Members can join camp no matter their fitness experience, Brauer said.
“So if you haven’t worked out in 20 years, we can make that workout work for you,” Brauer said. “You will have accomplished something that you maybe hadn’t thought you could before.”
Brauer, a former collegiate swimmer, said she was used to having a coach. But after college, she lost motivation, and couldn’t find anything that kept her interested like she used to be.
Then one Christmas Eve, she participated in a free Burn Boot Camp session in Maple Grove.
“It spoke to me,” she said.
She left the first workout feeling humbled because of the challenging exercises.
“I was an athlete, I was still working out, but I hadn’t been challenged like that before,” Brauer said.
One of the turn-ons for Brauer was the motivation and positivity from everyone around her during the camp.
As a trainer, Brauer said she encourages high fives during class to keep folks motivated. Burn also encourages partner exercises to help foster a sense of community.
The franchise offers child watch as part of all general memberships for kids ages 6 weeks to 12 years.
“We have a window that looks out into the gym, so kids can watch mom and dad do their thing,” Brauer said. “It’s really about modeling ... good health and good fitness. They see mom and dad crushing it on the floor, and they may mimic what mom and dad are doing on the floor, right inside that window. That’s very common.”
