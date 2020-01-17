A new sports performance center geared toward youth and high school athletes recently opened in Coon Rapids.
On Jan. 6 Englebert Training Systems Sports Performance Center, also known as ETS, opened its sixth location in the metro area, its 10th facility overall. ETS was founded in 2010 by Ryan Englebert and, since then, has produced more than 300 Division 1 and 2 athletes from various sports.
ETS provides individualized programming tailored to each athlete. The company’s coaches evaluate athletes and provide them training based on which sports they play, their experience and their physical capability.
“We want to find everybody’s genetic potential,” ETS performance executive Michael Blizel said.
ETS wants its athletes to push their limits, but coaches want the athletes still to feel comfortable and not go past what they’re physically able to do, Blizel said.
“This way we get the same results, but in a different manner,” Blizel said. “Athletes will have the same experience and the same knowledge when they walk out of here.”
ETS builds culture at their facilities, Blizel said, because it has a 3-to-1 athlete-to-coach ratio at its gyms. Athletes from different schools work out right next to each other, Blizel said, “but there’s still that feeling of working together and support.”
For the first two weeks the Coon Rapids location is open, it’s just evaluating athletes, Blizel said. This allows coaches to identify physical and other goals and tailor workouts.
Michael Walker, lead performance coach and director of operations, said he’s excited to be working at the Coon Rapids location.
“Not too many people here have heard about us,” Walker said. “We’re thorough. We make it a very individualized process.”
The in-depth evaluation process typically get athletes excited about their training at ETS, Walker said.
Walker was a three-sport, high school athlete, playing football, basketball and track in southeastern Wisconsin. He later played football at St. Cloud State.
Walker coached high school football for a while and ran his own personal training camp.
Previously, he worked at the ETS location in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Workout sessions begin Jan. 20. Athletes can sign up for an evaluation at tinyurl.com/vydeoz9. For more information, visit etsperformance.com.
