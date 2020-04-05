Dollar General plans to build a new store off Highway 65 in Ham Lake.
The 9,100-square-foot store will be on about 2.1 acres at the southwest corner of Constance Boulevard and Central Avenue.
With more than 16,000 locations in 44 states, Dollar General offers merchandise ranging from food to beauty products and from cleaning supplies to family apparel.
According to the company, the Ham Lake store will employ six people and be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The City Council approved a site plan March 16 in a 3-1 vote with Council Member Brian Kirkham dissenting. Council Member Jim Doyle was absent.
Kirkham said the store would offer a useful service and he would shop there, but he said the intersection at Constance and Central is problematic and should be fixed before a business goes in.
“I think public safety trumps this (store), and I can’t approve it until the city, the state and the county do something,” he said.
Mayor Mike Van Kirk said he’s long felt the intersection was a problem but not necessarily a safety hazard.
“I don’t know if it’s so much public safety as public hassle,” he said.
The city does plan to realign Central Avenue at some point so it cuts west and intersects Constance Boulevard at Buchanan Street, but it’s unclear when that will happen.
The city would also like to see the state and county help address the problem at Constance, Central and 65. Council Member Gary Kirkeide suggested having the store there may put extra pressure on the county and state to help solve the problem at the intersection.
Kirkeide also said the issue isn’t with the planned location of the Dollar General but with the road. He noted that the store designed its site to cooperate with the city’s future plans as much as possible.
“We’re trying to be business-friendly, finally,” Kirkeide said. “So here we’ve got a willing applicant that’s willing to build in the city, that’s going to provide a service that a lot of people will use, let’s go for it.”
Council Member Tom Johnson said the store would be “a real asset to the community.”
