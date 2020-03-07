Supervalu is planning to open a new Cub Wine & Spirits in late spring near the Cub Foods location in the Village of Blaine.
On March 2 the Blaine City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit to operate a liquor store in a development flex zoning district and approved an off-sale intoxicating liquor license.
The Cub Foods Wine & Spirits will be at 4255 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Blaine, in Suite 310, where Christopher & Banks was formerly located.
The liquor store will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The store will have a 3,047-square-foot sales floor in addition to an office, restroom and back room for employees. The store will have three to four full-time employees and four to five part-time employees.
City Planner Lori Johnson said the new location meets code requirements for parking. All planned signage will require a separate permit.
The Blaine Police Department is currently conducting a background investigation, and the license is contingent upon a successful investigation and certificate of occupancy.
The new Cub Wine & Spirits liquor license will also be granted after Century Liquors at 4355 Pheasant Ridge Drive NE, Suite 124, Blaine, surrenders its license, preventing that store from renewing its license in the future. Blaine limits the number of licenses issued and regulates the distance between liquor stores.
“This is the second grocery store we have that has liquor, and the only way that can happen is if someone else closes and you have the ability to take their license,” Mayor Tom Ryan said. “I know the first thing people are going to say is why does Cub on the north end not have it, because they have to be at least one mile a part so we don’t have liquor stores on every corner.”
Supervalu told ABC Newspapers it is committed to meeting the needs of the Blaine area.
“It’s safe to say that with four stores and four pharmacies in the area, Cub loves Blaine,” the company said in a statement. “In 2016, we opened Blaine West and in 2018 remodeled Blaine South. We’re now in the process of remodeling Blaine East, and the opportunity to bring the Cub Wine & Spirits store to this location is simply a natural extension of our commitment to meet the growing needs of our customers. For many shoppers, purchasing wine, beer, and spirits is a part of their overall food experience and we’re looking forward to offering not only a wide selection of these products, but also expert associates to help with selections and frequent tastings.”
