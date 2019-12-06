Thomas “TJ” Anderson, an Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, Certified automotive technician from Coon Rapids, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year.

Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized in November at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for ASE in Phoenix.

“TJ, who is a master automotive technician at BLVD Autoworks in Minneapolis, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO, said. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement.”

