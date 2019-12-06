Thomas “TJ” Anderson, an Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, Certified automotive technician from Coon Rapids, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the ZF/ASE Aftermarket Master Automobile Technician of the Year.
Fifty-three automotive professionals were recognized in November at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for ASE in Phoenix.
“TJ, who is a master automotive technician at BLVD Autoworks in Minneapolis, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” Timothy Zilke, ASE president and CEO, said. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.