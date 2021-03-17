Anoka County chambers of commerce are asking Gov. Tim Walz for a road map for fully reopening the state.
They’re not demanding the immediate elimination of all restrictions on businesses, but they want more information about the plan to safely reopen so their members can plan and prepare.
“As absolutely encouraged as the Anoka Area Chamber is with what the governor came up with [last week], with businesses being able to be more opened, ... what I’m looking for is what’s the plan to get everyone fully open?” Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce President Peter Turok said.
“Many other states have done it, and that’s why we’re asking Gov. Walz and the administration to develop a strategy that’s based on transparent metrics for a transparent and responsible reopening,” Turok added.
MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce President Lori Higgins said it’s difficult for businesses to operate without knowing what to expect.
“It takes time to reopen,” she said. “It takes time to get employees back. It takes time for inventory.”
Making changes on short notice is a challenge, and some businesses, such as banquet halls, need to plan even further in advance.
Higgins emphasized that she’s not asking for anything unsafe because “nobody wants to go backwards,” but she said information “is really key.”
When the Anoka Area Chamber called on members last week to contact elected officials about the issue, it had a “really good response” from people calling to get contact information for the governor and their legislators, according to Turok.
The local chambers are adding their voices to others in Minnesota Ready, a statewide coalition of around 90 business organizations, including the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
The push for a transparent plan comes as new cases and deaths have declined and vaccination efforts ramp up. More than 70% of seniors and more than 60% of teachers have received a vaccine shot. But there is also concern about the spread of variants of the novel coronavirus, including a Carver County outbreak of a highly contagious strain first identified in the U.K.
On Friday, March 12, Walz announced he would loosen restrictions. As of noon Monday, March 15, bars and restaurants were allowed to open at 75% capacity, up from 50%; salons and religious services were no longer subject to occupancy limits but must follow masking and social distancing guidelines; and gyms were allowed to increase occupancy from 25% to 50%.
“The thaw is here, but in Minnesota we know better than to let our guard down at the first sign of spring,” Walz said in a statement. “Keep doing what you need to do to stay safe, and we’ll get through this together.”
While chambers of commerce welcomed the news as progress, they made it clear the restrictions still have an impact on businesses, and they asked for a road map.
“Today’s announcement is good news,” Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon said in a statement on behalf of the Minnesota Ready Coalition. “But with President Biden’s announcement that all Americans will be eligible for vaccination by May 1 at the latest, we again ask – where is the administration’s plan to fully reopen our economy?
“Employers across the state have persevered in the last year; through lost sales, health and economic uncertainty, and unpredictable government regulations. They’ve protected the health and safety of their employees and customers, and their commitment to their communities is clear. ... We need a clear plan, anchored on the President’s announcement, to let our economy start to recover.”
PPP also an issue
In addition to a reopening plan, chambers are asking the state not to tax the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans businesses received from the federal government last year.
Hundreds of Anoka County businesses received PPP loans (including Adams Publishing Group, which owns ABC Newspapers), and unless the Legislature acts, they will have to pay state taxes on the money they received.
The MetroNorth Chamber called on its members to contact their legislators and let them know how taxing PPP loans would affect their businesses.
“Businesses who received CARES Act PPP loans from the federal government did so because they were struggling,” Higgins said. “They were either closed completely or partially because of mandates. And for a lot of them they were lifelines. ... This is not profit that went to the bottom line.”
The federal government does not treat the loans as taxable income.
On March 11 the Minnesota Senate passed a relief measure that would bring state law into conformance with the federal law regarding taxing PPP funds. The bipartisan vote was 55-12, but some Democratic senators said it didn’t provide enough relief.
The House received the Senate version March 15 and referred it to the Taxes committee.
