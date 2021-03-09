Coon Rapids is getting a new car wash and retail space at the intersection of Northdale and Hanson boulevards.
The car wash will replace the closed BP gas station at 1829 Northdale Blvd. NW. The Planning Commission approved the site plan Feb. 18.
“I think the proposal is wonderful for the location,” Planning Commission Vice Chair Ray Knoblauch said.
The name of the car wash has not yet been revealed, City Planner Scott Harlicker told ABC Newspapers. The use of the retail space has yet to be determined.
The developer, MK Enterprises, expects to break ground in May and have the car wash up and running as early as late August, a representative told the commission.
There will be a belt system, like a rolling sidewalk, inside the car wash that brings the cars through, as well as a system that halts the track if a car stops at the end for some extra drying time.
The 4,000-square-foot car wash will have three separate pay stations, with one designated for unlimited members and the others for retail customers.
With the car wash being so close to Lions Park, Knoblauch expressed concern about local wildlife getting into the outdoor dumpster enclosure. A representative from MK Enterprises told the commission there will be a retaining wall built in hopes of keeping wildlife off the property.
The proposed 3,900-square-foot multi-tenant building doesn’t have a tenant yet, Harlicker said, but if the developer decides to sell the space or needs to make any changes, it will have to come back to the commission for approval.
The retail space won’t be completed in conjunction with the car wash, but if MK Enterprises built it themselves, it would likely be ready sometime in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.