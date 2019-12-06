The Tjosvold family, owners of Mary T., Inc., a health and human service organization based in Coon Rapids, has fully acquired Camilia Rose, an 80-bed nursing home and 29-bed group home.
This builds on the existing partnership between Camilia Rose and Mary T., Inc.
“The combination of skilled nursing and therapy services at Camilia Rose Care Center with the rest of the Mary T., Inc., organization will enable all of us to further our vision to blend a variety of services to meet the unique needs of the people we serve,” Operations Manager Jason Tjosvold said. “We will continue to evolve and grow our services to meet the needs of our people for many years to come.”
Camilia Rose was founded in 1976 and was the first entrepreneurial development by “Mary T” and her mother Margaret Tjosvold on the land they inherited from Margaret’s mother, Rosa Camille.
At the time, Camilia Rose Group Home was the first of its kind in Minnesota.
“My grandmother, Rosa Camille, would be so proud to see the fourth generation continue her legacy of caring for the community on her land,” Mary Tjosvold said in a statement. “It is a very exciting time to have my nephew, Jason, leading as our Operations Manager as we fully acquire Camilia Rose.”
A holiday open house is 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
