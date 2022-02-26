Feel the burn at Burn Boot Camp, a new gym that opened in Blaine last month.
The gym, which is located at 10950 Club West Parkway NE, is a part of a franchise with over 400 gyms in 38 states. Burn Boot Camp was founded by Battle Creek, Michigan, by Devan and Morgan Kline in 2012 with a goal to help families with their health and wellness.
According to Burn Boot Camp’s website, the company’s, “mission is to ignite global health transformation by empowering women to maximize the quality of their lives.”
“We seek to build confidence, happiness and disciplines that transcend fitness into a community of mentally, emotionally and physically strong women,” the website continues. “We vow to educate, influence and inspire every life we touch with knowledge in our heads, love in our hearts, strength in our bodies and passion in our souls.”
Sara Gibbs, the head trainer at Burn Boot Camp in Blaine, said the gym’s group workouts are always 45 minutes long and include a warm up, the main workout, and a high-intensity finishing workout.
The workouts often take place on a large floating gym mat, which Gibbs said is easier on people’s joints when they do the burn workouts, and at smaller individual stations where participants rotate from station to station. A trainer assists participants at each station and in the group setting to tailor the workout to each individual’s skill level and needs.
“The 45-minute workouts vary every day,” Gibbs said. “Some days are strengthening days, while other days are high-intensity cardio.”
“It’s challenging, but never the same,” franchise partner Tina Hegna said. “Each person has their own challenges, so we meet everyone where they’re at in their journey. We have athletes who come in, we have people who have never considered themselves a workout person and people with injuries, so we meet people where they’re at, and we make sure they’re getting a challenging workout for them.”
Gibbs said the workouts use no machines but do use equipment such as hard and soft Plyo boxes, resistance bands, dumbbells, pull-up bars, battle ropes and exercise balls.
Gibbs said she fell in love with Burn Boot Camp’s exercise routine while attending another Burn gym in Rochester in 2017-2018.
“I immediately fell in love with it,” Gibbs said. “I’ve always loved fitness, but when I started at Burn there was just something so unique about it, such as the community and the one-on-one aspect with the trainer who’s working with you individually while working in a group setting as well.”
Gibbs moved to Isanti in 2018 and decided to become a certified personal trainer as a result of her time at Burn Boot Camp. When she heard from Hegna that a new location was opening in Blaine, Gibbs jumped at the opportunity to become the head trainer.
“Knowing the reputation and philosophy of this organization that truly has transformed so many lives, I knew I had to be in this community again and am so grateful Tina has welcomed me to be part of this team,” Gibbs said.
Burn Boot Camp in Blaine offers monthly memberships with one, six, 12 and 18 month commitments. Included in the gym membership is access to the gym’s child care and nutritional services.
To learn more about Burn Boot Camp in Blaine, visit tinyurl.com/BurnBlaine or contact the gym at 763-333-5765 or blainemn@burnbootcamp.com.
