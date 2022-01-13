Blue Collar BBQ officially opened its new location in Blaine last month.
The restaurant moved from 411 Woodland Road, Lexington, to the Naples Market Place outlet mall at 3453 Lake Drive NE, Blaine.
In March 2020 Blue Collar BBQ owner Mark Born said the restaurant was moving to add space for indoor and outdoor eating. The restaurant has indoor seating for about 89 people with an additional eight seats for outdoor dining.
The new Blue Collar BBQ will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering is available through its sister business, White Collar Catering.
Born describes Blue Collar BBQ as an “old-style, classic barbecue restaurant.”
Its current menu includes ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, pastrami, sausage, smoked bologna, pulled chicken and chicken wings. Sides and extras include macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, beans, cheesy potatoes, southwest corn and corn muffins.
Blue Collar BBQ is currently hiring.
The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
To lean more about Blue Collar BBQ, visit bluecollarbarbeque.com or call 651-493-8589.
