Blaine has instituted a temporary outdoor dining policy, which went into effect June 1.
The policy was unanimously approved by the City Council during an emergency meeting on Zoom on Tuesday, May 26. Council Member Richard Paul was not present.
The policy was initiated in response to Gov. Tim Walz allowing outdoor dining for restaurants starting June 1, as part of the process of easing restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor has since announced restaurants may open for indoor dining at 50% capacity starting Wednesday, June 10.
“There was an announcement made by the governor’s office to allow for outdoor dining of restaurants of no more than 50 people,” Community Development Director Erik Thorvig said May 26. “Most restaurants either don’t have the space to accommodate that or many people don’t have outdoor dining at all and need to expand into more traditional areas, and this requires a waiver or adjustment of several different regulations that we have in various different places.”
Restaurants and bars in Blaine are being required to submit an application to the Blaine Community Development Department in order to be approved for the temporary outdoor dining accommodation policy. The application must include a site plan, traffic management plan, seating layout, floor plan, occupancy number, sign plan and temporary structures. The plan is reviewed and approved by city staff.
The city is waiving fees for the temporary outdoor dining accommodation permits, outdoor tent permits and any special event permits related to the outdoor dining space.
Thorvig noted that many businesses do not have space for outdoor seating and many would expand into parking lots.
“We anticipate that restaurants will want to expand out into parking areas,” he said. “That’s a natural place for an area to be used for outdoor dining. Especially in multi-tenant buildings where you’re sharing parking stalls, we want to make sure that anything that’s proposed doesn’t have an impact on the restaurant’s parking needs, but also any other impacts of adjacent businesses.”
Thorvig said the layout of many outdoor spaces would be determined on a case-by-case basis. Landlord and other surrounding business approval would be needed for multi-tenant situations or if a restaurant would like to use someone else’s property.
Thorvig did note the existing handicap stalls would need to remain where they are and all safety exits must remain unblocked and Americans with Disabilities Act accesses must remain accessible.
No outdoor bars or portable toilets are allowed any temporary outdoor space, and all food and beverage must be prepared in the building and brought out to space.
“I like the language in a lot of this,” City Council Member Julie Jeppson said of the policy. “I think it’s vague enough to provide some freedom in a business making their own decisions for their own business and not holding them to the very, very rigid expectations, so I really like that. One of my greatest concerns is about the handicap parking. Most of my assumption is that the parking that is going to be used possibly will be right there and to have an automobile pull up to where people will be eating, that’s a huge red flag for me.”
City Council Member Jess Robertson both expressed frustrations with Gov. Tim Walz’s rollout of opening up businesses during the pandemic.
“This is not an easy thing, and it seems like every day it becomes more complicated and more complicated with new orders,” she said. “We’re trying to piggyback on what other cities are doing. ... If we’re going to be open for business and we bring these business here, we have to do all of the creative outside-the-box things and everything and anything in our power to make sure they stay here. Obviously there’s a public health component to it with the pandemic, but the economic component to it is just as dire.”
Jeppson added the city also must “factor in the health and safety of our residents,” by finding a balance between the needs of businesses and public health.
During the May 26 meeting the City Council expressed a desire to release a resolution in support of local businesses. It was read at the Monday, June 1, meeting. Part of it said, “The City of Blaine supports the right of local businesses to operate to the extent allowed by law.”
On Friday, June 5, Walz announced he would allow indoor bars and restaurants to open for indoor dining service at 50% capacity. The outdoor seating option is still an option for Blaine restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.