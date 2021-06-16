BL35Groundbreaking(L)1.jpg
A June 3 groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of a project to build a new, three-building industrial campus known as Blaine 35 near the interchange of Interstate 35W and County Road J (85th Avenue NE) in Blaine. The project is estimated to cost $35 million. Pictured from left are Blaine City Manager Michelle Wolfe and Community Development Director Erik Thorvig; Chelsie Checkal, Alexander Rexrode and Amy Melchior, all of Artis REIT; Dan Swartz of CBRE Real Estate Services; Don Anderson of Edward Farr Architects; and John Grotkin of RJ Ryan Construction.

