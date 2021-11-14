A new Asian-western fusion restaurant is now serving pizzas, wraps and wings in Blaine.
Pizza Karma, a Tandoor-fired pizza restaurant that already had two locations in the metro area, opened for business in Blaine’s Northtown Mall Oct. 29.
Vice President of Operations Dhivya Jegenathan said with full-service restaurants in Eden Prairie and Maple Grove, Pizza Karma wanted to explore a location where it could focus on takeout and deliveries.
“Our focus is to enhance takeout and deliveries and, of course, we offer in-house dine-in,” Jegenathan said in an email.
Pizza Karma combines Asian flavors, spices and sauces to create unique pizzas and other specialty offerings.
A few of the restaurant’s signature pizzas include chicken kebab, which combines chicken, a tomato-fenugreek sauce, cheese, onions and peppers; the vegetarian paneer tikka, with cheese, tikka sauce, onions and peppers; and lamb meatballs, which combines lamb meatballs with mustard-spinach sauce and cheese.
There’s also the option to build your own pizza. And for those not in the mood for pizza, the restaurant has salads, Tandoor-fired wings and a chicken sandwich.
The chain offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.
“When our chef is thinking of different ideas, we always think, ‘How do we make a vegetarian version of it? How do we make it non-vegetarian?’” Shajive Jeganathan, communications manager for Pizza Karma, said.
The new spot is the chain’s first mall location, and could pave the way for Pizza Karma to open other, smaller locations in airports, food halls or other malls as well.
Pizza Karma picked Blaine for its new location due to the growing restaurant scene in the area, Jeganathan said.
“It’s an amazing community and it’s growing,” Jeganathan said. “There’s a lot of people who want to try different kinds of foods, so this is a perfect opportunity.”
Pizza Karma focuses a lot of its efforts on minimizing its environmental impact. The cups are made out of recycled plastic, and all the utensils and plates are made out of compostable palm leaves.
Since Pizza Karma’s first location opened in Eden Prairie in 2018, the chain has donated $50,000 to local charities.
“Our values are in community and the environment,” Jeganathan said. “Hence the name Pizza Karma. It’s good karma.”
