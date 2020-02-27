After 100 years of family ownership, Main Motor in Anoka has been sold to another Minnesota family: the Mauers.
On Feb. 3 the dealership became Mauer Main Chevrolet.
“It’s very mixed emotions,” said former manager Karen Carlson, wife of former owner Lee Carlson. “But it comes a time in one’s life when that’s what you have to do, because you can’t run a big business like that and only be there half the time.”
The Carlson family’s ownership of the business dates to May 1919, when Lee’s father, LeRoy, put together money with an uncle and bought a Dodge dealership in downtown Anoka, at 222 E. Main St. They renamed it Main Motor Sales Co. and sold Chevrolet cars along with “Dodge Bros. Motor Cars,” according to a 1919 ad in the Anoka County Union. Eventually it moved to its current location at 435 W. Main St.
Lee and his brother took over the business from their father, and Lee became sole owner in 1980.
Although they enjoyed the dealership, Karen Carlson said “it was just time” to sell and added they found “a wonderful buyer.”
“We are very happy turning it over to the Mauer family,” she said.
The Mauers — the same family as the legendary Twins player Joe Mauer — already owns Mauer Chevrolet and Mauer Buick GMC, both located in Inver Grove Heights.
Jake Mauer said Main Motor was “the right opportunity.”
“Main has been a part of the community here for over a hundred years,” he said, adding that the dealership’s reputation and community involvement mirror the values at Mauer Auto.
“You’ll see us involved in the community, and we’ll be around town a lot up here in the Anoka community, as we are in Inver Grove,” he said.
According to Jake Mauer, the business wants to avoid a corporate feel.
“We want to know all of our employees by their first names and get to know our customers,” he said. “We look forward to being part of the Anoka community.”
