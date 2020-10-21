An Anoka gun shop and training facility on Ferry Street plans to add a 10-lane gun range by next summer.
Minnesota Firearms Training has been at 2520 Ferry St. about three years and in the city of Anoka about six, according to owner Michael Briggs.
The training business focuses on Minnesota permit-to-carry classes and handgun 101 courses, while the gun shop specializes in hunting rifles and shotguns as well as gunsmith services.
Briggs said a gun range is “the only thing we’re missing here, so that makes us a one-stop, full-service shop.”
The pistol-focused range will be open to the public, but Briggs intends to market specifically to local law enforcement.
He aims to open the range by June 2021 now that the Anoka City Council signed off on the planned facility in a 3-1 vote last month.
Council Member Erik Skogquist dissented in the Sept. 21 vote to approve a conditional use permit, variance and site plan review, and Council Member Mark Freeburg was absent.
The existing business is a one-story building just under 3,000 square feet that replaced a previously demolished Sinclair gas station, according to city documents. The planned 18-foot-tall, 5,800-square-foot addition will include a gun range, along with a viewing area, new training room and retail storage space. Conditions of approval include a sound test to ensure compliance with the city’s noise ordinance and no on-street parking associated with the use.
In 2018 Anoka amended its zoning code, at the request of Minnesota Firearms Training, to allow indoor shooting ranges in the Neighborhood Commercial District with a conditional use permit. Since then the business purchased a property to the north and razed the building to make room for the gun range.
The variance allows the new structure to be set back 30 feet from the front of the lot — 10 feet more than the district’s maximum setback of 20 feet. But the 10-foot variance is less than the 15-foot variance granted for the existing building.
The Planning Commission and City Council’s primary concerns related to the building’s appearance. The front facade will match the current shop, but the north and east sides will consist largely of precast concrete panels. The architect added false windows to the design on the north to help the building blend into the neighborhood, but it wasn’t enough for Skogquist.
“This is a very industrial-looking thing,” Skogquist he said, noting that it’s in a mixed retail and neighborhood area and that gun ranges often go in industrial parks.
“I think that thing’s going to stand out like a sore thumb,” he said.
Lea Kangas, of Inside Outside Architecture, said the form is largely dictated by the function in the case of a gun range and said using prefabricated concrete panels on the exterior is more cost effective and requires less maintenance.
For security reasons the design avoids using landscaping to screen the building.
Council Members Brian Wesp and Elizabeth Barnett felt the changes made were sufficient.
“If this went in the middle of one of our neighborhoods it probably would not be appropriate, but this is a high-traffic area, so I don’t see it as an issue,” Wesp said. “I think they’re trying to blend into the neighborhood to the best of their ability.”
Mayor Phil Rice agreed with Skogquist that a “gymnasium-looking” building in a neighborhood was disappointing but wasn’t enough for him to turn it down. He said the owner had been receptive to the city’s suggestions in the past and asked that the business work with the city voluntarily to see if improvements could be made to the design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.