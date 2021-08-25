A new development, including assisted living, some restaurants, retail space and apartments, may be on its way to Andover.
The Andover City Council reviewed a sketch plan from applicant LGA Andover, LLC, Aug. 17 for Andover Crossings, an undeveloped site at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Sketch plans are meant as a concept plan for city staff and the council to review. No formal action is taken.
The 19-acre property could see two eateries: a fast food joint with a drive-thru lane and another restaurant with a drive-thru lane. The sketch plan includes a 22,600-square-foot retail space and an 8,400-square-foot commercial property. The property could also fit a three-story, market-rate apartment building with about 150 units and a separate building with 32 assisted living units.
The site includes about 3 acres of wetlands.
Blaine Waters, of LGA Andover, said the location is a prime spot in Andover.
The intent for the site, Waters said, is to be walkable for residents of the apartments and assisted living facility.
Potential uses for the over 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space include a child care facility, a cafe, restaurants or a medical office, among other options, Waters said. He’s anticipating four to five pad sites on the property.
“We do not have any signed letters of intent or purchase agreements for the pads at this point,” Waters said.
Without naming businesses, Waters said he’s seen interest from local and national businesses for the commercial, retail and restaurant space.
The apartment building, as planned, would include 150 units with an average of two parking spots per unit. The units range from studio to two bedrooms. The developer intends to find a way to include office space in most units, Della Kolpin, of DK Design & Development, said. DK designed the apartment building.
“Remote working and hybrid working isn’t going away, and it’s really something we need to provide for our residents,” Kolpin said.
DK also plans to include a business center, a lobby with a cafe, a fitness center and outdoor community space for residents.
Wade Tollefson, of Noberg Homes, the assisted living facility contractor and owner, said the proposed facility would include 32 studio units and would include memory care.
The facility wouldn’t need the full 32 parking spaces city code requires, because the residents wouldn’t be driving. Those who would need parking would be family members and staff, Tollefson said.
“We probably are going to be asking for a little bit of a variance on that because 32 units would almost be a waste of space and we just don’t have the space to make it work,” Tollefson said.
The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing regarding the possible development, and the biggest concern residents had was traffic and speeding on the area roadways, Community Development Director Joe Janish said.
One resident asked if the city could do an environmental impact statement prior to approving the plan. An environmental assessment is not necessary for this project, Janish said.
The development would be one of a kind in the city, Mayor Sheri Bukkila said.
“For residents, to see this come through, it does create some anxiety and a lot of questions and concerns,” Bukkila said.
The developers will need to go through the preliminary plat approval process. There will be opportunity for more public comment while the preliminary plat is being discussed and if there is any need for rezoning or amending city code, Janish said.
“There will be additional opportunities for the general public to make comments,” Janish said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.