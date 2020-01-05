In 2019 community leaders made a difference in the arts across Anoka County. There were too many outstanding individuals, groups and organizations to mention here, but here are a few ABC Newspapers covered during the year who we believe deserve to be recognized again.
Darby’s Dancers
Kids of all abilities are showing off their best dance moves at Darby’s Dancers classes at Dance Revue in Ramsey.
Darby’s Dancers is a national nonprofit founded by the parents of Darby Jones of Huntsville, Alabama, with the goal of bringing dance to kids of all abilities.
Their daughter Darby, who was a dancer, was born with Down syndrome, a heart defect and leukemia. She died in 2013 at the age of 14. The organization was formed in her honor.
“The mission of Darby’s Dancers is to provide an environment for children with disabilities to feel equal and special,” said Dance Revue Owner Dawn Ruzynski.
Darby’s Dancers was brought to Dance Revue last September. The class has 20 kids of various ages who have various physical and mental disabilities such as Down syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome and cerebral palsy as well as children who are on the autism spectrum.
The class incorporates stretching, skipping, twirling, arm coordination and, of course, dancing.
“It’s nice for them to be able to explore, expand and learn in an environment that’s more accommodating for their disabilities,” Ruzynski said.
Ruzynski, Anoka Middle School for the Arts special education teacher Karen Larson and half a dozen Dance Revue student volunteers teach the class every Saturday morning at the studio.
Darby’s Dancers classes are free at Dance Revue, which is located at 6361 Sunfish Lake Court NW, Ramsey.
Penguin Project
Northern Starz Children’s Theatre in Ramsey is making a difference in the lives of young actors with disabilities in its Penguin Project chapter.
The Penguin Project is a national nonprofit that was formed in 2004 and has over 100 chapters across the United States. The goal of the organization is to empower kids with special needs as they learn about theater.
The local chapter started in 2017 when Northern Starz Children’s Theatre Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack shadowed the program in Nebraska.
“We saw a real need to get special needs students involved in theater, and the Penguin Project really helps bring those opportunities to our community,” Bohnsack said.
At the Northern Starz Children’s Theatre Penguin Project chapter there are 29 special needs students between the ages of 10 and 22 who have developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment and other neurological disorders.
Each artist is supported by a young mentor who is informed of the actor’s needs.
The program is funded through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and donations from local businesses and organizations.
From July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019, the Penguin Project put on the musical “Aladdin.” Its next show, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” will premiere summer 2020.
To learn more about the Penguin Project, visit bit.Ly/2MIaKCx.
Transformative Circle
Young artists showcased their artwork at the inaugural Anoka County Youth Art Fair, which was held Aug. 25 at the Riverwind Community Building in Coon Rapids.
The event was hosted by Transformative Circle, a Coon Rapids-based nonprofit that encourages cross-cultural social interactions through community activities.
“We wanted to bring an art show to Coon Rapids because we wanted to highlight the talented young artists in this area,” said Transformative Circle Board Member Eleanor Thomas. “We want kids in Anoka County to shine and show off their art abilities.”
Thomas, of Coon Rapids, was inspired by her granddaughter Jayden Thomas, 14, to bring an art show to the city.
Jayden is a painter and has often gone to Minneapolis to showcase her work because she’s had few opportunities in Anoka County.
Jayden said she encourages other young artists to share their artwork.
“Your imagination is the best thing you have, so use it a creative way to help people feel better and happy about themselves, and then you’ll feel the same way,” she said.
Categories for the show included painting, sculpture, pottery, mixed media, photography and more.
