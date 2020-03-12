The Twin Cities podcast “The Island of Discarded Women,” which focuses on topics and issues related to women, recently moved to Crooners Supper Club in Fridley to do monthly live shows.
The podcast performed its second show at Crooners March 8 on International Women’s Day. The 90-minute podcast is performed live every the second Sunday of the month at Crooners. The show takes place on a fictitious island where a rotating cast of Twin Cities actresses performs skits and monologues that allow women to open up on issues they may be facing.
The International Women’s Day show of “The Island of Discarded Women” featured stories from cast members including Guatemalan-American Silvia Pontaza, from St. Louis Park, who talked about what the label “Latina” meant to her and from second generation Hmong-American Dae Young, from Brooklyn Park, who shared how a college refugee simulation gave her greater appreciation for her grandmother’s refugee story of coming to Minnesota from Laos. Both stories were shared in their native languages.
“We have these two women whose stores resonate so much with International Women’s Day I thought, we have to hear their stories,” said podcast founder Sue Scott, a resident of St. Louis Park. “When I was initially looking for a diverse cast, I was wondering how do you tell a cast is diverse in a podcast? Language. Here in Minnesota there are a lot of women who are from all around the world who have these incredible stories and histories that I want to share.”
Pontaza said she was excited to share her story of what a “Latina” label meant to her, because both Latina and non-Latina women could connect with her story. “Even if our stories are different, there are a lot of stories that people can relate to,” she said.
The show covered a variety of issues related to women, including the possibility of a female president, the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, domestic violence, sexual assault, mental health, racial and gender stereotypes, headlines from women across the world, immigrants, refugees and more.
The podcast also featured special guest Amy Matthews, founder of And Now She Rises, a nonprofit supporting victims of domestic abuse, and also television host of the DIY Network’s “Sweat Equity.” During the show, Matthews opened up about her history with domestic violence and abuse by ex-husband and former University of Minnesota professor Aaron Doering.
“My main mission is to question societal norms and those gender roadblocks, and I want to ask why,” Scott said. “In the meantime we’re sharing our stories and ourselves with people who have been saying the show really resonates with them. I’m hoping to empower people to ask questions, especially younger women.”
Scott is a veteran stage and commercial voiceover actor, who was a member of the public radio show “A Prairie Home Companion” for 24 years.
“After I was put out to pasture at ‘A Prairie Home Companion,’ I was looking for a way to keep producing, stay creative and use my skills to speak out, so I founded the podcast,” Scott said. “In ‘The Island of Discarded Women’ I wanted it to cover women who were dismissed, discounted no matter what the age and no matter what the reason.”
The March 8 show featured a cast not only diverse in race and nationality, but also age. Young is the youngest cast member while Nancy Bagshaw-Reasoner, from St. Paul, is the oldest.
“I don’t think it’s important to give women a voice, because women do have voices, but it’s important to reinforce what we’re going through,” she said. “I feel like that’s what we’re doing. A lot of these issues we’ve said before, like, for example, Nancy is the oldest cast member while I’m the youngest. What I’m amazed about is what she has gone through, what I’m still going through and obviously there’s a generational gap, but I’m still facing the same problems as a young woman that she faced as a young woman. I feel it’s important to reinforce what has been said and keep shoving it down people’s throats and keep shoving it into people’s faces until they realize this is an actual problem. I feel like when you hear something once it’s fine, but when you keep hearing it there’s a problem.”
“If you’re able to give a voice to something, then someone can be like, ‘Oh I feel that way too, but now I’m going to speak up and say something too,’” added musician Zippy Laske, from St. Paul, who provides both the vocals and music for the podcast. “If it’s one person standing alone it’s scary, but when a bunch of women speak up together it’s really powerful because then we don’t feel so scared anymore.”
“The Island of Discarded Women” returns to Crooners at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 12, where the special guest will be Betty Folliard, founder of ERA Minnesota. Folliard and the cast will talk about gender equality under the law and why reaching this goal has been a challenge.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/rboufg3. Crooners Supper Club is located at 6161 Highway 65 NE, Fridley.
To listen to “The Island of Discarded Women,” visit islandofdiscardedwomen.com.
