Totino-Grace High School and local middle school students travel to the land of Oz in a new one-act play inspired by the classic tale Feb. 7-9 at the high school.
The one-act play “Oz,” written by Don Zolidis, follows a young girl, Beth (Madeline Gams), who’s reeling from the death of her sister. One day she’s suddenly thrust into a magical world that suspiciously resembles the film “The Wizard of Oz,” but the yellow brick road was sold to foreign investors after a financial meltdown, the Scarecrow (Sean Peterson) is reveling in his ignorant bliss, the Cowardly Lion (Sawyer Twombly) is acting like a paranoid sociopath and the Tin Man (Christina Zahn) is embracing his emotional numbness. Beth wonders what role she plays in this classic story gone awry.
“I chose ‘Oz’ because it’s a wonderful one-act with a lot of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in it, but it’s not the same story,” said Totino-Grace High School Theater artistic director Christine Karki. “It’s a funny play, but it’s also a very moving play that’s laid out as an allegory to help kids deal with very real issues that they may relate to.”
The play also stars Faith Van House (Mother and Glinda), Sophia Whelan (Aunt Carol and Witch), Alex Schmitz (Uncle Jason and Wizard), Teagan Reeves (The Guide and Jill), Lucy Van House (Hair), Eden Novitsky (Wardrobe), Kylie Hatcher (Props), Ryan Seal (Munchkin Mayor and Guard), Elise Myhre (Quix) and Josie Latvala (Quax). The ensemble is Andrew Burnes, Grace Donovan, Gabby Januschka, Lucas Lord, Addison Maki, Jubilee Novitsky, Nick Schmitz, Emily Seiffert and Jo Treuenfels.
Twenty-eight Totino-Grace High School students and local middle school students are in the cast and crew of “Oz.” All are participants in the Totino-Grace Theatrical Mentorship Program, which is open to all Totino-Grace students and middle school students who apply.
Karki said the Totino-Grace Theatrical Mentorship Program pairs Totino-Grace High School students with local middle-schoolers to teach the younger kids about what goes into a theatrical production. Throughout the rehearsal process, the students work together on acting techniques, character development and technical theater skills, and middle-schoolers also work with high school student mentors.
“Oz” is the second production for the Totino-Grace Theatrical Mentorship Program, which started in 2019.
“I think it’s a really important program because the middle school students have this sort of freedom and they’re not as inhibited as the high school students, who take a little more poking and prodding to try new things and are a little more self-aware,” said Karki. “The opposite of that, though, is the high school students help mentor the middle school students on the responsibility of theater and teach them about memorizing their lines, blocking, how to take notes in their script, how to set up props and where to stand backstage so you’re not seen; all of these logistical things that the middle school students oftentimes aren’t thinking of ... It’s a great partnership, and the middle and high school students seem to be learning a great deal from each other.”
This is Totino-Grace High School junior Sophia Whelan and Roosevelt Middle School seventh-grader Lucy Van House’s second year in the mentorship program.
“It’s a lot of fun to work with the middle-schoolers,” Whelan said. “I think they’re a lot more open to trying new things than the high-schoolers, and they’re a lot more willing to get out of their comfort zone. Also, as high-schoolers we don’t know everything, so during this program we’re always learning new things from our middle-school mentors. By the time you get to high school you feel like you’ve done so many shows you get to a place where you feel like you’ve learned the system. By introducing all these middle-schoolers, you feel ready to try new stuff, and they teach you new things all the time.”
“It’s so exciting to learn more stuff about theater and get more experience with it,” Van House said.
Karki said the mentorship program is beneficial because the high school and middle school students learn new skills from one another, and vice a versa, equally.
“One thing I wanted to instill in the high school mentors is that this a partnership,” she said. “I want this cast and crew to feel the camaraderie among each other, as opposed to a hierarchy, and have fun and learn from each other.”
Karki said the mentorhip program is beneficial to middle school students who are thinking of attending Totino-Grace and want to participate in the high school’s theater program.
She said it’s also a good option to give middle school students a jump start on their theater education, whether or not they decide to attend the high school.
“Theater is a very vulnerable experience,” she said. “If they’ve been on that stage before and they know some of the secrets, they have more comfortability and they’re less vulnerable on stage.”
For more information on “Oz,” visit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.