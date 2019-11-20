The Minnesota State Band and Chorus Polaris come together for a free concert to honor active and veteran military service members.
The ensembles will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Fridley High School Auditorium, 6000 W. Moore Lake Drive NE.
The band and chorus join forces for the program’s major work, Randall Thompson’s “Testament of Freedom,” a setting of four passages from the writings of Thomas Jefferson, and the finale, “American Hymn.”
Chorus Polaris, conducted by William Mathis, will perform a medley from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” “Destroyer Life,” and a lively choral arrangement of John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Keith Liuzzi will lead the Minnesota State Band in “Variations on America” by Charles Ives, “Hymn for the Lost and the Living” by Eric Ewazen, and “Fantasy on American Folk Songs” by Dwayne Milburn.
For more information, contact Bill Mathis, 612-245-1156
