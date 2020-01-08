The St. Francis Area Schools Community Education and Senior Advisory Council has announced the lineup for the second half of the season’s “Lunch Bunch” performances.
Each month through May on the second Tuesday at 11 a.m., the advisory council presents a show accompanied with a meal at Sandhill Center, 23280 Dewey St. NW, Bethel. Each show is $20, including tax.
Call 763-213-1640 or visit tinyurl.com/sk4h6zh for reservations. The advisory council recommends making reservations early.
Soli Hughes ‘Rockin’ through the Decades!’
On Jan. 14, Soli Hughes will perform rock music from various decades.
The program includes music from the ‘50s all the way to the modern era of hip-hop and pop.
The audience will hear music by Little Richard, Rolling Stones, Buddy Holly, Stevie Wonder and more.
PolkaSol!
Trio PolkaSol! will put on a show at Sandhill Center Feb. 11.
Musicians Ann Reed, Joan Griffith and Anita Ruth play accordions and a violin. They’ll play a mix of polkas, waltzes and old-time songs from a bunch of genres and countries, including Irish, folk, popular and Scandinavian.
PolkaSol! makes its performances interactive, so listener participation is welcomed.
Paul Imholte ‘The Stringman’
On March 10 Paul Imholte will bring his stringed instrument talent to Bethel.
Imholte, a St. Cloud native, plays about a dozen string instruments. In March he’ll play traditional American and Celtic songs, as well as original music.
“The Stringman” introduces audiences to the hammered dulcimer, a rare, trapezoid-shaped instrument, in his shows. With the dulcimer, Imholte will play Irish and classical music, as well as his own songs.
Audience members will get a taste of songs about small towns, farms and living on the land.
Remembering the King
Performer Steve Marcio will present a tribute to Elvis Presley on April 14.
In this family-friendly show, Marcio brings an authentic tribute to the king of rock and roll.
Marcio has won contests, and he performed at the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
Rockin’ Woody
On May 12 Tom Strohmyer will bring his one-man variety performance to Sandhill Center.
Since 1983, Strohmyer has been playing guitar, keyboards, saxophone, trumpet, flute and singing on stage.
He’ll provide Lunch Bunch with various music styles.
He also juggles and performs magic.
~Compiled by Emilee Wentland
