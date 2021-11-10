It’s hard to be humble when you’re the best.
An eccentric — and occasionally egocentric — cast of characters collide in a hilarious twist on a classic plot, as Anoka Middle School for the Arts puts on “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” opening Nov. 12.
It will be the first play in front of a live audience since January 2020 for AMSA theater, featuring over 50 students involved in the production.
“We are thrilled to be in front of a live audience because that’s what theater is — that live interaction between actors and an audience,” said Adam Blumberg, Theatre Arts Department leader at Anoka Middle School for the Arts. “Last year, we auditioned, rehearsed and performed entirely remotely. It was difficult, but our students pulled it off with grace!”
As the title of the play suggests, the play takes some detours from the familiar plot, leading to a unique depiction of a familiar hero.
“It is a classic, familiar story turned on its head,” Blumberg said. “By retelling the legend in a non-traditional way, the core message of fighting for the common person in the face of tyranny is highlighted even more. The cast has enjoyed watching each other bring their characters to life. As a director, my job is to create pictures on stage and be the eyes and ears of the audience. Their job is to create the character and make strong choices for themselves. I just react to what they are doing. That may be a slower process, but I don’t want to give them line readings or stifle their own creative expression.”
The production takes place Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. at the auditorium of the Fred Moore Campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.