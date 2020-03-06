Discover “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” March 13 through April 5 at Lyric Arts in Anoka.
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” or just “Drood,” is a melodramatic musical based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished final novel, which was originally published as a serial from April 1870 to February 1871. The final five installments were never published due to Dickens’ death of a stroke June 9, 1970.
The unique musical with book, music and lyrics by Rupert Holmes — best known for the 1979 pop hit “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” — premiered on Broadway in 1985 and went on to win six Tony Awards, including those for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Score.
Lyric Arts’ production will be directed by resident director Matt McNabb, in collaboration with resident choreographer Lauri Kraft and music director Ben Emory Larson.
“I think of ‘Drood’ as a hidden gem ... a truly one-of-a-kind musical theater experience,” McNabb said.
The production team also includes stage manager Ellen DeYoung, scenic designer Chad Van Kekrix, costume designer Samantha Fromm Haddow, lighting designer Jim Eischen, sound designer Lea Brucker, props designer Emma Davis, dialect coach Keely Wolter and intimacy coach Callie Meiners.
Audiences are invited to join the colorful characters of the London’s Music Hall Royale — a delightfully loony Victorian theater troupe — as they present the murder mystery, “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
The musical the troupe is performing centers on the young and charming Edwin Drood (Katie Strom Rozanas), who has been mysteriously murdered. The show-within-a-show is a rip-roaring whodunit.
“The Mystery of Edwin Drood” has a cast of 15 actors, including Kyler Chase (Chairperson Cartwright of the Music Hall Royale), Gary S. Du Charme II (Mr. Clive Paget/John Jasper), Katie Strom Rozanas (Miss Alice Nutting/Edwin Drood), Kaitlyn Dahlquist (Miss Deidre Peregrine/Rosa Bud), Jamila Joiner (Miss Janet Conover/Helena Landless), Adán Varela (Mr. Victor Grinstead/Neville Landless), Peter Aitchison (Mr. Cedric Moncrieffe/The Reverend Mr. Crisparkle), Bette Lynn Block (Miss Angela Prysock/The Princess Puffer), Cam Pederson (Mr. Nick Cricker/Durdles), Nykeigh Larson (Master Nick Cricker/Deputy), Peter Kistler (Mr. James Throttle), Maddy La Roche (Miss Florence Gill/Flo), James Ehlenz (Mr. Nicholas Michael/Horace), Kaitlin Klemencic (Miss Isabel Yearsley/Wendy) and Brendan Veerman (Mr. Phillip Bax/Bazzard).
Kaitlyn Dahlquist (Miss Deidre Peregrine/Rosa Bud) said her character Rosa Bud is the ingénue in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” who’s engaged to Drood, and all the other men in the play are seeking her affection.
“My character is the center of all the conflict throughout the show,” Dahlquist said. “Everyone in the show is basically in love with her, and they’re vying for hand in marriage. ... Just by being there she causes all of the conflict that drives someone to kill Drood.”
Dahlquist said she normally doesn’t play the ingénue and said “it’s fun to play someone else.”
McNabb said audience members will be treated as another character in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and they’ll be involved in the musical through active participation and interactions.
“It’s such an experience for the audience,” he said. “They’re active participants in the show. They’re a character at the Music Hall Royale, and they’re spoken to throughout. I’m hoping for a fun experience for everyone.”
One of the biggest forms of audience participation in the show is the audience will get to decide the ending narrative of the story. Due to Dickens’ untimely passing, the ending and the killer in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” is never revealed.
“The actual resolution of the murder mystery was never revealed,” McNabb said. “When we get to that point in the show, the show abruptly stops, and it’s up to the audience to determine the ending of the show.”
McNabb said the audience will no only get to decide the killer, but also who a pair of lovers will be and the identity of a detective who’s shrouded in mystery.
“There are 31 different scenarios to rehearse with 720 possible outcomes, so no two performances will be alike,” he said. “It obviously provides a lot of challenges, not only from a rehearsing standpoint, but also as you’re crafting the show as a whole, making sure that any of the ending scenarios make sense for the story as a whole. There’s a lot happening there, and I think that’s what makes this show much fun and so unique.”
Katie Strom Rozanas (Miss Alice Nutting/Edwin Drood) said audiences won’t want to miss “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
“This is a whole new way of experiencing theater,” she said. “It’s exciting to hear the audience’s ideas and perspectives on how the story should be.”
“I think audiences should expect to be surprised,” added Brendan Veerman (Mr. Phillip Bax/Bazzard). “It’s really kind of shocking how clever and funny the show is, and if audiences go into it looking to have fun, then they absolutely will.”
To learn more about “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” visit lyricarts.org.
